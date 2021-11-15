11/15/2021 at 17:43 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Government and unions advance to close an agreement to raise workers’ social contributions to pay for future ones pensions. The bosses, for their part, have distanced themselves from the pact, which turns the negotiations upside down; as confirmed by various sources of social dialogue. The Ministry of Social Security and the centrals they negotiate against the clock and they give the remainder of the day to finish polishing the last proposal of the Executive, which foresaw an increase in quotas of 0.6 points for 10 years. Now, with the CEOE out of the equation, the unions will demand to mold the conditions more towards their interests, which could happen by further increasing the contributions and / or the period of validity of the increase; among others. The conversations go against the clock and this monday the Social Security will close this folder.

“The Executive Committee of CEOE today rejected the Government’s proposal in relation to the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism of pensions “, reads the statement issued by the Spanish employers. The CEOE remains outside this part of the agreement to replace the approved sustainability factor -which was never implemented- by ​​the PP. Social Security considers the talks closed with them, at the expense of a script twist and one last call at the last minute. In any case, and insofar as the pension reform must go through an amendment process in Congress, there would always be that opportunity to expand the agreement. Although, to this day, it does not seem like a plausible option.

Employers have not been satisfied from the first moment in assuming an increase in labor costs. The current government’s approach was to shore up the public pension system through higher income, not through reducing spending as proposed by the PP. Escrivá’s latest proposal contemplated an increase in social contributions by 0.6 points between 2023 and 2032. And, in the last meeting, Social Security put on the table three options to distribute that increase between employers and workers cost; as explained by sources of social dialogue. One option contemplated a equitable distribution, three tenths for company and three tenths for workers. Another was four tenths for the company and two for the workers. And the third was five tenths for the company and one for the workers.

This increase in income seeks to feed a pension piggy bank to cushion the progressive increase in public spending on the pension payroll when the baby boom generation gradually retires. The goal is to raise some 2,600 million euros per year, which, added to the financial income that the management of said fund could generate, could leave a final figure of about 41,000 million euros; according to social dialogue sources.