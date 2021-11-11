Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 02:04

The dairy industry and the distribution, confronted, are reluctant to review the contracts in a year with losses exceeding 150 million euros

The supply crisis suffocates the Spanish countryside: “If the primary sector falls, the country will fall”

“I am disappointed”, confessed the head of the dairy sector of Asaja, Ramn Artime. “Each of the parties takes home duties. The situation is extremely difficult, four or five farms continue to close every day and the solution is not seen,” he specified. Romn Santalla, Secretary of Livestock of UPA. “The solution is difficult because the industry does not want to make addenda to the contracts to update them,” denounced the head of COAG’s dairy cow. Charo arredondo.

They are the testimonies of those responsible for the ranchers at the end of the Dairy Sector Table that for the first time since the beginning of this price crisis met yesterday at the Ministry of Industry with the participation of all the parties involved to try to bring positions closer. None of that happened. Industry and distribution continued to place the responsibility on each other while the farmers are forced each day that passes the closure of their farms, a situation aggravated by the escalation of raw material costs.

Eleven months after the situation began to become critical, the Secretary General of Agriculture and Food, Fernando Miranda, summoned the parties to at least sit together. But for now, it has been useless. “The call has come late,” Santalla complained, although the Ministry points out that they have been working in parallel these months with each of the parties.

At that time, five beef farms were closed every day in Spain, according to agrarian organizations, which have estimated that since January at more than 150 million euros, at a rate of 15 million per month, according to a study prepared by UPA.

At the meeting, the Secretary General of Agriculture and Food, Fernando Miranda, urged the dairy industry and the distribution industry to ensure that the contracts already signed before the runaway price of inputs (I think, diesel or electricity, among others) they are retouched and made “flexible” to give a momentary relief to ranchers. “There are still too many contracts at fixed prices and, therefore, they are not able to reflect the circumstances that we have now,” said Miranda, who called on the industry and distribution to “become aware” of the situation and adopt “the best way to solve the problem”.

But in an hour and a half that the meeting lasted there were “too many reproaches between the representatives of the industry and the distribution but no concrete solution”, laments the representative of Asaja, who remembers that the milk producers are receiving 0.32 euros on average per liter of milk when production costs (and more in recent times) are 0.40. It is a clear sale at a loss expressly prohibited by the renewed – last year – Food Chain Law that now wants to be modified again one year after its approval, and that is already in the Senate.

However, the general director of the National Federation of Dairy Industries (Phenyl), Luis Calabozo, explained that touching the contracts to the rise will affect industrial competitiveness.

Taking into account that the industry is also affected by the legal impossibility of agreeing on prices (in fact there is a judgment with millionaire costs -80.6 million- on this type of practices that supposedly occurred between 2000 and 2013), Calabozo asserted that The contracts can be modified but “only” to correct “upwards” the prices to be settled after the deliveries of the production, the volume or the duration of the contracts, but nothing more. So he nuance that “nobody guarantees that in the cycle of a year the costs will fall again”. They are “rigidities” that “give a long-term contract” with their “pros and cons,” he added.

For its part, Felipe Medina, technical secretary general of Asedas, the employers of the supermarket sector, believes that this price crisis is “different” from those that occurred in previous years because “it is not exclusive” to the dairy sector, to which it added that the search for solutions, therefore, “is very complicated in a context as well as an exit from a pandemic “. In addition, he stressed that the best position to find solutions is in the industry “because there are hardly five or six that supply milk” compared to “more than 100 supermarket chains that Asedas represents.”

This head-on clash between industry and distribution shows, for farmers, “that there is no will” on the part of the parties to find an agreement and, unfortunately, “we are in their hands”, emphasizes the representative of Asaja, who foresees a relative rise in barely a cent per liter for farmers, a “laughable” promotion That can happen in the next few weeks “to cover our mouths”, but with that “nothing” will be solved.

“They are wrong if they want us to settle for it.” In the same vein, the UPA leader said, who believes that “some industries”, especially the French, with great potential in the Spanish market, “want to keep all the business while the farmers” are not asking to get rich without to continue living”.

The table valued positively that the distribution, in general lines, has increased the sales prices on the consumer supermarket shelves, around “three cents”, although they consider it “insufficient” if in addition this rise has not had an impact on the producers.

The members of this dairy table have convened to meet in December with the aim of monitoring the situation while the agrarian organizations, all united, continue to maintain the calendar of mobilizations already set weeks ago. In fact, this Thursday a rally is scheduled in front of the Lactalis Puleva headquarters in Granada. In addition, they are also considering calling on consumers to boycott certain brands of milk.

