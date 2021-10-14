CARLOS SEGOVIA

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 14 October 2021 – 01:35

Sanchez increases state investment in Catalonia by 80% with respect to Rajoy’s last budget

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, this Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies Javi Martinez WORLD

The coalition government has decided a distribution of the State investment for 2022 that consolidates Catalonia as the first recipient and above the other two most populated communities: Andalusia and Madrid. Both are penalized in comparison in the so-called territorial distribution of the real investment of the state public sector in the State Budget project for 2022.

Both in absolute figures and in per capita terms, the investment forecast for Catalonia exceeds Andalusia, despite the fact that it suffers 30% less income per capita and has a larger population and surface area. The Government budgets 2,430 million in Catalonia, which is equivalent to 312 euros per inhabitant, 16% than for each Andalusian. The growth of investment in Catalonia is 5.6% compared to 2021 and 80% compared to the 1,351 million that it had allocated in 2018 in the last Budget of the Government of Mariano Rajoy.

In that last budget of the PP, Andalusia was the main recipient with 1,486 million, but this community, one of the least prosperous in Spain, went to second place in the first budget of Pedro Sanchez of 2021 and it remains the same in the project for 2022, because to the figure of Catalonia it is necessary to add 200 million per year due to a judgment of the Supreme on delays of the Zapatero stage that the current Government interprets that it must comply strictly. The president of the Junta de Andaluca, Juan Manuel Moreno He criticized this Wednesday the treatment of his community as “disappointing.”

Also in the PP Government of Isabel Daz Ayuso The distribution of the investment is taken as a “punishment”, according to sources from the Minister of Finance. In absolute figures, investment in Catalonia is double that of Madrid, which is down 8.4% compared to 2021 and remains at 1,151 million. This figure is lower than the 1,255 million that the community receives in the last Budget of Rajoy.

PGE 2022. State investment

In terms per inhabitant, Sánchez’s commitment to Catalua is 83% higher than that foreseen for Madrid. It also exceeds by 30% that assigned to the Valencian Community in proportion to the population. The community presided over by the socialist Ximo Puig It exceeds that of Madrid and reaches 1,208 million, compared to 1,165 in 2021.

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess MonteroThis Wednesday, he qualified the figures by pointing out that there are another 6.22 billion that affect several communities and, therefore, cannot be assigned to just one, but that, in his opinion, particularly benefit the Community of Madrid. Conversely, regional projects include projects that benefit more than one community. This is the case of the Community of Murcia, which according to its Minister of Finance, fictitiously comes out well when Montero allocates 340 million for the construction of the S-80 submarine in the shipyards of its territory.

The minister justified the commitment to Catalonia by complying with the Statute, although the Constitutional Court ruled that the Courts should not be tied to the provisions of autonomy statutes. He regretted that the requirements in the statutes do not add up to a hundred, but that the Government must adapt to this legislation.

Montero’s awards in the cast begin to work to get votes for the Budgets. Junts per Catalunya announced that it is opening to negotiate them but advocated forming a Catalanist bloc with Esquerra to scratch more during the process. The Galician Nationalist Bloc also welcomed the increase for Galicia. At a press conference in the Lower House, his deputy, Nstor Rego, pointed out that the new accounts foresee 1,074 million euros, 242 million more than in 2021, and that they exceed one billion, the threshold set to decide whether to present an amendment to the entirety.

However, the minister practically freezes the departure for Cantabria, which provoked protests yesterday. The national deputy of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria, Jos Mara MaznI considered that there are important shortcomings in the planned investments, but I bet that it is a mistake.

At the press conference to present the budgets, Montero agreed to negotiate improvements during the process. He assumed that there would be more claims from the nationalists, but asked that they be only of a budgetary nature.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Real Madrid – AS Monaco Bara – Olympiacos Piraeus