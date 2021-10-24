How to improve internet connection after the pandemic? 3:21

(CNN) – In their fight against COVID-19, some governments are introducing internet surveillance and data collection tools that could pose a lasting threat to citizens’ rights.

This is established by a new report from the Freedom House research institute.

The Freedom on the Net 2020 report – an assessment of 65 countries released Wednesday – found that the pandemic has accelerated a decline in internet freedom of expression and privacy for the 10th year in a row, and accused some governments of using the virus as pretext for cracking down on critical discourse.

“The pandemic is accelerating society’s dependence on digital technologies at a time when the Internet is less and less free,” said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, a US government-funded organization.

“Without adequate safeguards for privacy and the rule of law, these technologies can easily be reused for political repression.”

Amid the pandemic, Internet connectivity has become a lifeline for essential information and services, from educational platforms to healthcare portals, employment opportunities and social interactions.

But state and non-state actors are also exploiting the crisis to erode freedoms online.

Nowhere has that focus been more apparent than in China, according to Freedom House, which ranked the country the worst country for internet freedom for the sixth year in a row.

Since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in Wuhan last December, China has deployed every tool in its internet control arsenal, from digital surveillance to automated censorship and systematic arrests, to stop the spread, not just covid- 19, but from unofficial information and criticism of the government, the researchers found.

These practices are not unique to China, the report details.

Internet censorship amid the covid-19 pandemic

In an attempt to downplay the unfavorable coverage of COVID-19, authorities censored independent reports in at least 28 countries and arrested online critics in 45 countries, according to the report.

Following China’s example, governments from Bangladesh to Belarus blocked reports and websites that contradicted official sources, revoking credentials and detaining journalists who questioned their statistics.

In Venezuela, for example, the government banned a website with information on covid-19 created by the opposition, while journalists were detained and forced to remove online content about the spread of the virus in hospitals.

While misinformation about the coronavirus is itself a pandemic, Freedom House says that at least 20 countries, including Thailand, the Philippines and Azerbaijan, have imposed overly broad restrictions on speech, many of them new or expanded laws that control “false information.” “, according to the report.

In one of the most draconian cases, Zimbabwe passed an emergency provision criminalizing “false” information about COVID-19, which could put offenders at risk of up to 20 years in prison.

Allie Funk, a senior research analyst for technology and democracy at Freedom House, who is a co-author of the report, said the long-term impact of these laws will be devastating for freedom of expression, pointing to the self-censorship and climate of fear they create. .

“People are less likely to report certain issues because they don’t want to face criminal penalties or they don’t want to face harassment or targeted violence from government supporters online,” Funk said.

At least 13 countries went a step further, imposing internet blocks that kept the population completely in the dark.

Long-term connectivity restrictions affecting phone and internet services in Ethiopia, Myanmar and Bangladesh, for example, severely limited residents’ ability to learn about the virus or obtain vital information about its spread.

Employee tracking, the new method to avoid covid-19 2:05

Surveillance in the name of public health

Tracking the spread of the coronavirus is key to limiting more infections, a tactic credited with the low number of deaths from covid-19 in South Korea, for example.

But without strong privacy protections, Freedom House warns that some technological responses to the pandemic could pave the way for future surveillance states.

In at least 30 countries, governments have invoked the pandemic to leverage telecommunications data for mass surveillance with little oversight, Freedom House said. In Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nigeria, among other places, such work is being carried out or in conjunction with national security agencies and the military.

Smartphone apps to track contacts, enforce quarantines and monitor someone’s health status have been introduced in at least 54 countries, with few privacy protections, according to the report.

In China, for example, dozens of health codes and contact tracing apps collect personal data that can be easily accessed by authorities.

While in Singapore, migrant workers already facing discrimination should use apps, distinguishing them from other residents.

While contact tracing plays a vital role in containing the virus, some digital monitoring tools are being implemented hastily and with little responsibility for how personal data, such as location, names, and contact lists, can match. public information with dangerous effects.

And that could turn out to be a slippery slope, warns Freedom House.

“History has shown that the technologies and laws adopted during a crisis tend to stick around,” said Adrian Shahbaz, director of technology and democracy and co-author of the report.

“As with 9/11, we will look at COVID-19 as a time when governments gained intrusive new powers to control their populations.”

