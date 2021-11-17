Following in the footsteps of New York City authorities who on Monday indicated that any adult over 18 years old You can now request the third booster vaccine against COVID-19 if you consider that you are at risk of infection, this Tuesday Governor Kathy Hochul showed a similar position, indicating that that injection will be available to any New Yorker who considers himself in that situation.

“I want to be clear about it. Do you live in a high transmission area? Is there risk? If you personally feel that risk, and it is difficult to imagine someone who does not, because you are among the people who are at work, sometimes you are on public transport, you should get a booster shot nowHochul said.

The announcement was made by the state president during a press conference in Buffalo, to the north of the state, in which he gave an update on the situation of the coronavirus, indicating that he had chosen that city to give the conference to take advantage of alerting about the increase in positive cases both there and in other parts of New York.

“I am here because I am deeply concerned, not only about what I am seeing here in Western New York, but about what we are seeing in Finger lakes and other regions ”, said Hochul, adding that due to the proximity of the cold season“ we are heading to a vulnerable moment ”

And taking as an example what is happening with the rebound of COVID-19 in those areas of the state, the Governor emphasized that any New Yorker who considers being at high risk of contracting the virus, particularly those who live in areas of high transmission, they should get their booster shots now.

In addition to Buffalo, the leaders of the Erie and Monroe counties they have also warned of an increase in positive cases.

“People have become more accommodating and more informal, fatigued by the pandemic and no longer follow as many protocols, which is particularly risky as people spend more time indoors and celebrate holidays,” warned the Governor.

“The infection rates are high. Our vaccination rates should be higher. There is no reason why we are not 100 percent, ”he said. “There should be no fear associated with the vaccine.”

In this way, the Governor’s position aligns with those of Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, who on Monday announced that booster doses were now available to any New Yorker over the age of 18. and that he received the first two injections six months ago, a different decision than what had been authorized by federal authorities until now, that the booster was only for those over 65 or younger people with pre-existing diseases.

And this Tuesday, in his daily press conference, De Blasio repeated it again: “We want him to get a reinforcement now. There is no question, we want everyone to get a boost. And the City is making it clear that we are prepared to serve everyone. It is important. It is timely. The holidays are approaching, the meetings are approaching, the cold is approaching. This is the time to get a reinforcement “

In turn, the ‘top doctor’ of the City, Dr. Chokshi, said that we do have to remember “which are those categories (those approved by the federal government), it is about anyone over 65 years of age, anyone who has an underlying medical condition, as well as people who received the J&J vaccine. So that’s where we want to be particularly proactive. But the clear message is that we encourage the promoters as long as the deadlines for Pfizer and Moderna, which are six months and J&J, which are two months, pass ”.