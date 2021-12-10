

With empty pots and the symbols of a Mexican Christmas inn, hundreds of families marched in Manhattan this Friday.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

The New York Excluded Workers Fund, the state plan established to provide support to those who did not receive any federal aid during the pandemic, has now been completely exhausted, leaving at least 50,000 eligible families without assistance. Now, once again organizations and coalitions have returned to the streets, demanding that Governor Kathy Hochul add An additional $ 3 billion in the next budget cycle.

Community leaders, affected families and elected leaders marched this Friday between Bryan Park and the state president’s office, on Third Avenue in Manhattan, to press for the addition of more resources to this fund in a protest that included empty pots and the representation of an inn, a Mexican Christmas tradition.

From now 25 New York City Organizations They represent workers across the state to push for a reactivation of the fund, amid complaints about the limitations that hundreds of essential workers had to access the first cycle of aid.

In this sense, Angela solis, a spokesperson for The Make The Road New York (MTRNY) organization indicated that this ongoing crusade is simply about demanding more inclusion and justice.

“Many eligible people had obstacles to do the procedures before the Department of Labor, because due to the closures that the pandemic generated, they could not collect the funds on time. In addition, there are many immigrants who work in the fields in the north of the state, who did not have access to coalitions to help them, ”said the activist.

Angela Solis, leader of the organization The Make Road NY (MTRNY) call for more “financial oxygen” for farm workers. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“Everything is very hard for us”

The family of the jEcuadorian oven Yesenia Guapizaca she is just one of the protesters who was unable to access the fund.

“It is very hard because I am a university graduate and I do not have papers. And that prevents me from getting a job. I am not a beneficiary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Everything is very hard for us. It is a fair and inclusive measure ”, reacted Guapizaca.

Earlier this year, the New York State Assembly approved a $ 2.1 billion fund, the first of its kind, to provide relief to essential workers who had been excluded from federal and state support since the pandemic began.

The fund gave relief to those who had lost jobs and income but had no access to unemployment insurance, nor to stimulus checks.

Immigrant workers across the state fought for more than a year for this funding, including a 23-day hunger strike and a march that simultaneously closed the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Then they announce again more pressure actions on the state government.

“This harvest is ours. We need $ 3 billion more for these workers who are the ones who produce and prepare food, build buildings, take care of children and keep the engines running for the economy, ”exclaimed Colombian-American state senator Jessica Ramos, one of the main promoters of this legislation.

The aid classified as “historic” is now promoted in other states of the country and provided funds in its first stage to approximately 290,000 workers throughout New York State, including 213,000 in New York City, 77,000 on Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and upstate and western New York.

99% of those who received the aid had fulfilled with your obligation to pay taxes.

But in the face of high demand, there are thousands like Mexican immigrant María Mejías who as an activist helped more than 100 families to apply. However, she herself was left out of the list of beneficiaries.

“We are claiming part of the money that we generate with our taxes. Months pass and it is fully demonstrated that we are very important to this economy. It is only fair that they add more funds for those of us who are left out! ”Claimed Mejías.

Essential workers again take to the streets on the eve of Christmas. (Photo: F. Martínez)

What does Hochul’s office say?

Spokesmen for Hochul’s office indicated to The newspaper that since the Governor took office she has always given a “top priority” to providing help to excluded workers.

“The Department of Labor has now distributed more than $ 2.1 billion, the maximum amount authorized by the State Assembly to New York immigrants ”, specified the office of the president.

Given this new request, it was clarified that the allocation of additional funds can only be addressed when the legislature is in session.

“The Governor will continue to work with legislators, community, and advocacy partners to support immigrant communities and Vulnerable New Yorkers across the state ”, they concluded in a statement.

Who was eligible?

Current New York residents prior to March 27, 2020.Those who lost wages or income after February 2020 due to COVID-19-related unemployment. And also families suffered the death or disability of a breadwinner Who were not eligible for unemployment insurance or relief checks distributed by the federal government Having won $ 26,208 dollars or less in the last 12 months.What does this plan offer?Level 1: $ 15,600 dollars before taxes ($ 300 per week for 52 weeks) Tier 2: $ 3,200 dollars before taxes (equal to 3 federal stimulus checks). Workers who are not eligible for Level 1 may qualify for this level.