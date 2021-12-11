

Rental costs in New York are too high for many families

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

New York has been facing a severe crisis of helplessness, with numbers exceeding 80,000 people in City hostels, and hundreds of families struggling to try to rent apartments with the help of housing vouchers, which are often well below the real cost of rent in the market.

But the path will now be less thorny for those in New York shelters waiting to be placed in housing units, since Governor Kathy Hochul signed this Friday a law that increases the value of FHEPS housing vouchers to the price of rents on the market.

The new legislation mandates that housing vouchers are available to families eligible under the program Families Homeless and Eviction Protection Supplement (FHEPS) in New York City, increasing the maximum rent to the actual price of homes. In other words, the beneficiaries of the coupon program will no longer have to go through the almost titanic ordeal of finding houses available for the value of the coupons, which are lower than the actual rental costs.

“The crisis of the homeless, with the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a toll on our state, disproportionately affecting black and Latino communities, “said the state president, warning that she will work hand in hand with the next mayor of the Big Apple Eric Adams. “New York State is here to work with New York City to support families facing unprecedented hardships. Everyone deserves the dignity of a roof over their head ”.

The governor He added that the new law will expand access to FHEPS to serve more families in need, ensuring that more families avoid eviction by staying in their homes and placing them in stable housing.

The normative increase the rental limit from 85% to 100% of the value given by the Fair Market Rent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Senator Brian Kavanagh, chairman of the state Senate Housing Committee, described the measure as a step forward against the homeless crisis, saying that “if the money that is given to them is here, and the rents are higher,” they have no real effect.

“Now we can ensure that more homeless families can find stable housing and reversing the position of the previous administration (Cuomo, who opposed the voucher increases),” said the politician. “Of course, we must do much more to end homelessness. and making sure that all New Yorkers have stable access to permanent housing that is safe, sustainable and affordable, but today we are taking a significant step toward that goal. “

Adriene Holder, of the organization The Legal Aid Society, He assured that the new move by the State on housing coupons will have a great effect on the homeless population.

“With the statewide moratorium on eviction expiring in January, the increased level of assistance from the State’s FHEPS will keep many of our clients and numerous New York families in their homes and safe from eviction in the midst of the New York pandemic. COVID-19 ongoing, ”said the defender, adding that the plan will generate a net saving of $ 10.1 million for the StateSince keeping families in hostels and hotels is more expensive than having them in their own homes.