

Senator Brian Kavanagh, Chairman of the Senate Housing Committee, promoted the reform package

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

A recent investigation carried out by the Newsday newspaper verified with images, interviews and other types of evidence, that the real estate industry on Long Island, in New York, treats in a discriminatory manner minorities when looking for housing, and among other things revealed that 39% of Hispanic home buyers received unequal treatment.

And with the promise that this type of action will not be tolerated in New York and those who commit illegal acts will be punished, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of nine laws that aims to put a stop to discrimination in housing matters.

The regulations order the creation of the Fund Against Discrimination in the House, increasing fines and adding a surcharge to license fees, as well as creating a hotline for housing discrimination complaints.

The president stamped her signature on the projects of anti-racism laws in favor of fair housing, which includes an action plan to protect consumers and their civil rights and fight against prejudice about clients, existing in the real estate industry.

“For too long, the dream of owning a home has been out of reach for many New Yorkers due to discrimination and bigotry. When intrepid investigative journalists discovered housing discrimination in New York, we took steps to end this unacceptable practice, ”he said. the state agent, adding that he is proud to “sign new strong laws that expand access to fair housing and allow more New Yorkers to achieve the American dream of home ownership.”

They raise maximum fines for misconduct

The Governor explained that The new laws will require that fair housing be “affirmatively promoted,” while allowing the state to conduct fair housing trials, increase training for real estate agents, and raise the maximum penalties for misconduct by real estate offices and sellers

The new regulations, approved by the State Legislature, say that all state and local agencies that administer housing programs have an obligation to fight for justice in housing.

“The Long Island Real Estate Market Reveals a long and ugly history of racism and discrimination, and this legislation will help fund the critical work of identifying and stopping discrimination in the housing market, by establishing a fund dedicated exclusively to these efforts, ”said Senator Jim Gaughran.

The State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre He criticized that in the middle of 2021, home buyers face acts of discrimination due to the color of their skin, and warned that legislative moves will put an end to those practices.

“In New York we are taking strong steps to eradicate this harmful behavior once and for all. By tightening penalties against bad actors, funding testing efforts, improving cultural proficiency training requirements, and providing more resources to home buyers, we ensure that all New Yorkers have the right to choose where they want to live and build a future. better for his family, “said the legislator.

Meanwhile, the State Senator Brian Kavanagh, Chairman of the Senate Housing Committee, stated that for decades there has been systemic inequality and racism in housing, through discrimination, and described the new rules as a good start to end the abuses.

“While many of the most pernicious practices have long been illegal, it is clear that discriminatory behavior persists and that we have not done enough to affirmatively promote equality, justice and integration in housing ”, said the politician.

“I am proud of the work that the Senate has done in the last two years, culminating in this legislative package. We have much more to do, but I hope these new laws help usher in an era of fairness and justice for buyers and tenants, and transparency and accountability in the housing industry, for the benefit of all of our communities. ” Kavanagh.

What do the new laws promote?

The Fund is created against discrimination in housing, increasing fines and adding a surcharge to license fees. Part of the fund will be financed with fines collected for violations of the anti-discrimination sections of the real estate law. The maximum limit of fines is increased from $ 1,000 to $ 2,000 and 50 percent of the proceeds from these fines will go to the Fund against the Housing discrimination. A surcharge is added to the licensing and renewal fees for real estate brokers and sellers, which will be used for fair housing efforts statewide. The surcharge, an additional $ 30 for agents and an additional $ 10 for vendors, will be deposited into the Fund Against Housing Discrimination State and local agencies are mandated by law to provide fair housing Increased training requirements for professionals of real estate in relation to fair housing to prevent unequal treatment of minority home buyers Implicit bias training is required for real estate agents or sellers as part of their license renewal process Training on cultural competence is required for Real estate agents or sellers included in the curriculum for the Real Estate Broker and Seller license, and an additional two hours of training for Real Estate Professionals in Comprehensive Cultural Competency Standardized Intake Procedures will be required for Real Estate Professionals Required Real estate agents serving as office managers supervise other real estate professionals and must have been active in the real estate industry for two of the four years before beginning office manager duties Creation of a complaint hotline is ordered discrimination in housing