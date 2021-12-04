The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the film industry in Mexico, as it continues to promote the state as an ideal space for investments of this nature. In previous meetings, he promised to create opportunities through fiscal stimuli and to seek Mexican and international investments to make Baja California the capital of cinema in Mexico. Given that her taste for promoting this industry is solid, Del Pilar was invited to give the clapperboard that marked the beginning of the filming of the film. Until the end of the world, which took place in the Laguna Salada to the west of Mexicali.

This film is of Mexican origin and will be co-produced by the Baja Californian Gabriel Del Valle. It also stars the Mexican actress, Aislinn Derbez (A La Mala – 43%, Hazlo Como Hombre – 50%, The House of Flowers: The Movie – 93%). The recordings of this project began on Friday in Laguna Salada, to the west of the city, just a few meters from the highway that connects Mexicali with the city of Tijuana, which will also be one of the locations where will shoot the tape.

Governor Marina del Pilar with the producers of Hasta el Fin del Mundo



The governor is now a highly esteemed personality for her efforts to boost the region’s economy through these means, residents of the state and also of other regions are grateful for the interest shown in this sector by Marina del Pilar, since there are many other parts of the country where cinema and the arts in general have been put aside or sometimes completely ignored. It is for these actions that Ávila Olmeda was chosen to start the filming, in gratitude for her contributions and interest in the film industry.

Aislinn derbez she will still be one of the film’s producers, along with Luisa Gómez de Silva, Laura arvizu and Emiliano Castro Vizcarra, who are recognized as personalities with great experience who will undoubtedly be able to show the benefits and beauty that the state of Baja California has to offer to film producers around the world, hoping that this exhibition will attract the attention of California investors, one of the the regions with the most activity in this industry worldwide.

Until the end of the world is a drama, comedy and romance film that shows a story of love and passion for life, encompassing other important areas of human development such as the importance of self-knowledge and self-improvement. It was announced that between November 30 and December 4, the producers will film a sample of this feature film, in order to promote the state of Baja California to attract more projects and take advantage of the innumerable scenarios that the entity has. . It should be noted that the film, Until the end of the world, will be recorded almost entirely in said territory, because as the governor mentioned, 90 percent of the project will take place there.

