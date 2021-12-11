the rise of COVID-19 cases in New York, the finding of 20 infections with the omicron variant, the record of 54 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the arrival of the cold season, has generated concern among the Health authorities, so that From next Monday, the use of masks will be required again indoors for people 2 years and older. The measure is aimed especially at businesses and closed public places that do not require proof of complete vaccination to enter.

This was announced this Friday by the governor of New York Kathy Hochul, after stating that the measure was adopted as a way of trying to prevent the increase in infections in the winter and end of the year celebrations, which could raise the cases.

The president explained that ignoring the mandate can carry fines of up to $ 1,000 and said that the measure will govern for now until next january 15, when it will be reevaluated.

The average number of cases has increased by more than 43% from Thanksgiving weekend and the hospitalizations went up 29%, which has generated alarm, just as the call grows for the 20% of New York adults who remain unvaccinated, who have been putting their arm to the puncture at a very slow pace, barely at a rate of 2% in recent weeks .

“To protect the health of New Yorkers, businesses and venues must implement the mask requirement or request proof of full immunization status,” he said. The governor, noting that the mandate is applicable to clients and workers.

“My top two priorities are protecting the health of New Yorkers and protecting the health of our economy.. The temporary measures that I am taking will help to achieve this during the Christmas season, ”said the New York president, who confessed that she hoped that this part of the year COVID would be more at bay.

“We should not have gotten to the point where we are facing a winter that comes especially hard with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share the frustration of many New Yorkers that we have not yet overcome this pandemic,” Hochul said. “I want to thank more than 80 percent of New Yorkers they have done the right thing by getting fully vaccinated. If others follow their example, these measures will no longer be necessary ”.

Stronger measures could return

The Governor made it clear that returning to the requirement to wear masks indoors is the result of the current behavior of COVID in New York, and stressed that if the outlook worsens, stronger measures may return.

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps might be necessary, and now we are at the holding point based on three metrics: increased cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” the Democratic leader was honest. “We are entering a time of uncertainty: we can either stagnate here or our cases could escalate beyond all control.”

Dr. Mary T. Bassett, commissioner of the State Department of Health He warned that in view of the fear of the spread of COVID in the communities, with the omicron variant and the Delta variant, which continues to be dominant, it is urgent to tighten valves and accelerate vaccination.

“We have the tools we need to protect ourselves against the virus, and now we need to make sure we use them. There are tools that each individual can use and there are actions that we can take as a government, ”said the official, urging that the local authorities of cities and municipalities enforce the mandate.

“Getting vaccinated protects, and wearing a mask is the way we will best protect ourselves. Both vaccination and the use of a mask are necessary to curb COVID this winter it’s coming, ”added Bassett.

De Blasio supports the Governor’s mandate

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been a strong advocate of vaccination mandates, including for private sector employees, expressed his support for Hochul’s order.

“The Governor is absolutely right to push harder against the spread of the virus, especially as winter approaches and cases increase.” said de Blasio Pushing harder for all New Yorkers to get the COVID vaccine and booster doses.

“We are laser-focused on climbing the vaccine ladder through our ‘Key to NYC’ program, incentives, public mandates, and now the private sector. Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic, and all New Yorkers must take that step now to protect themselves and our entire city, ”said the Mayor.

After learning about the new measure that comes into force on Monday, December 13, the Big Apple Ombudsman Jumaane Williams He supported Hochul’s decision, and called on New Yorkers to follow to the letter the use of face masks as a basic measure of protection.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have supported the requirement to wear masks: masks do work and they are a simple measure we can take to protect ourselves and others,” said the New York official.

“The current policy is an important measure to limit the spread of the virus, especially when people travel and the vaccination screening requirements in closed places, not only protect people in these establishments and encourage them to support businesses, but also they encourage people to get vaccinated ”.

Williams insisted on imploring New Yorkers not to fall into the false idea that the danger is over and that they can relax measures such as the mask and asked that even if you are already vaccinated, keep wearing masks at all times.

“We know that in the midst of the omicron boom and the prevalence of Delta, cases are a real risk. I urge New Yorkers to be diligent indoors, regardless of the vaccination requirements of the location, ”he said. the Ombudsman. “We cannot delay and risk further damage or additional restrictions that could have been prevented and avoided.”

Opinions divided among New Yorkers

Fernando Lizarazo placeholder image, who works in a restaurant in Manhattan, was in favor of the mandate of wearing masks and assured that it should be left active permanently, even for several years.

“We have always known that masks protect people. I do not understand why they play to remove the order to use them and then put it back. Ordering the use is the right thing to do and we have to take this seriously because it will be several years before this nightmare ends, ”said the Colombian.

Meanwhile, the domnicana Julia Blanco on the contrary, he was upset with the new ordinance and assured that the authorities have been sending diffuse signals about COVID that confuse people.

“First they said that the masks were useless, then that they were, then that they were no longer necessary, then that they were again and now that they have to be put on inside. They don’t know how to handle the issue and that is stressful for you. I no longer wear a mask anywhere and I am not going to use it again, ”said the mother of the family in a frustrated tone.

COVID in NY in numbers

54 deaths were recorded on the last day statewide 43% have increased infections since Thanksgiving weekend 29% have increased hospitalizations in New York 80% of New Yorkers statewide have vaccines already .20% of New York adults remain unvaccinated. 2% was the increase in vaccination in recent weeks. 12,770,379 doses of vaccines have been administered in NYC. 129 new patients hospitalized in NYC there were the last day 2,120 new cases of COVID were reported on the last day in NYC. $ 1,000 will be the fine for violating the mandate to use a mask.

Do youWhere to get vaccinated against COVID?

COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are free and widely available throughout the state. New Yorkers can visit vacines.gov to find a site near their home. You can visit https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/ for vaccination sites in all five boroughs. They can also text with Your zip code is 438829, or you can call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.