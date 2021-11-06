11/05/2021 at 18:25 CET

The Spanish Raul Fernandez (Kalex) defeated his teammate and world leader, the Australian Remy gardner, at the end of the first day of free practice for the Moto2 Algarve Grand Prix, which took place at the Portimao circuit, and in which the British Sam Lowes (Kalex) “sneaked” into the fight between the two.

Raúl Fernández quickly set his best time of the session and of the day without any of his rivals being able to beat him, although the one who came closest was the British Lowes, barely two thousandths of a second, and with the world leader Gardner at 122 thousandths.

Contrary to what happened in MotoGP, the main Moto2 riders immediately managed to lower their personal best times, although the order in the table varied to a certain extent because, if in the morning the Australian Remy Gardner (Kalex) had been the reference in the intermediate category, in the first minutes of the afternoon he was his teammate and direct rival for the title, Madrid’s Raúl Fernández (Kalex), in charge of setting the pace for all his rivals.

Fernández posted a time of 1: 43.246, just two thousandths of a second faster than Britain’s Sam Lowes (Kalex), with Gardner third at 122 thousandths of a second, but still with more than 25 minutes of effective training ahead.

And time went by inexorably without the classification by times reflecting notable changes to reach the final ten minutes practically in the same order as that initial phase of the second session, with Fernández leading, seconded by Sam Lowes and Remy Gardner, who was one of the protagonists when saving a fall at the exit of turn five that the Australian controlled with great skill.

None of them could lower their personal best time and the situation in the top positions remained unchanged, with Fernández as dominator ahead of Sam Lowes and Remy Gardner, although Spanish Jorge Navarro was placed behind them (Boscoscuro), who masterfully solved morning problems to go from thirteenth to fourth place.

With the checkered flag already waving over the finish line, Remy Gardner made a mistake by ramming Spaniard Marcos Ramírez (Kalex) from behind just a couple of laps after he was about to hit the ground when he whipped his motorcycle. that it was about to launch it into the air and that caused the breakage of the front dome with the protective helmet of the head.

Gardner did not “cut” his rhythm and tried to continue to make a fast lap that would allow him to improve his position in the classification, but then the error arrived, in which he led the Spanish Ramírez, who in his case it made him finish twentieth and therefore outside the second direct classification.

With Gardner third, the fourth place went to the Spanish Jorge Navarro, ahead of the Japanese Ai Ogura (Kalex) and the Spanish Arón Canet (Boscoscuro).

The Italians Marco Bezzecchi, Celestino Vietti and Fabio di Giannantonio, all of them with Kalex, the Spaniards Augusto Fernández (Kalex), also managed to qualify for the second direct classification, provisionally until the third round of free trials. In the morning, the German Marcel Schrotter (Kalex), the American Cameron Beauvier (Kalex) and the British Jake DIxon (Kalex), suffered an accident at the beginning of the session, who “sounds” like one of the substitutes for Arón Canet in Jorge Martínez “Aspar” team for 2022.

Outside of achieving this goal, riders of the stature of the Moto3 world champion in 2020, the Spanish Albert Arenas (Darkwood) and his compatriots Hector Garzó (Kalex), Fermín Aldeguer (Darkwood) or Marcos Ramirez, involved in the mishap starring Remy Gardner.