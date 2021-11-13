11/13/2021 at 22:01 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), third in the sprint qualifying disputed at Interlagos and who will start from that position this Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix (in Sao Paulo this year), the nineteenth of the 22 that make up the Formula One World Championship , stated that his “outing was great” and that he was able to “contain (the Mexican) ‘Checo'” Pérez (Red Bull) until the end of the reduced test.

Sainz was third in a sprint test won by Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) ahead of championship-leading Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), now 21 points clear of Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman was fifth and due to his penalty when changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes, he will start tenth.

“The start was great. It was something I needed, because I wanted to improve the starts in this final leg of the championship. And this gives me more confidence, “explained Sainz, 27, in the interview on the podium at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, which was driven by former Brazilian driver Felipe Massa.

“The first three corners I went on the attack”explained the talented driver from Madrid, who started fifth and advanced two places in the first gear.

“Then I had to suffer with the soft (compound tires) until the end”, said the Spaniard from Ferrari, seventh in the World Championship, who added one point and now has a total of 131.5, six and a half less than his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who will start sixth this Sunday.

“Then I was able to contain ‘Checo’, so I’m very happy with this third place.”Sainz said, relegating the Mexican to fourth place. “We have a good rhythm”he added, showing his optimism for the race this Sunday.

“Today was cool and that made the difference for the soft (tire) to work. Tomorrow, at two in the afternoon, it will be hotter and it will be different,” said Carlos Sainz after finishing third in a 24-lap test, to complete a route of 103.4 kilometers (just over a third of this Sunday’s race, scheduled to take 71 laps).