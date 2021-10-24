10/24/2021 at 3:18 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Second consecutive victory of Marc Márquez, which was finally crowned on a right-hand track. The one from Cervera had no difficulty to follow the wheel of ‘Pecco’ throughout the race and took advantage of the Italian’s crash at turn 15 to seal his third victory of the course. Honda double, which he had not achieved from the 2019 Australian GP, with Pol Espargaro second and Enea Bastianini third. Fabio Quartararo, the new MotoGP world champion, entered fourth with Zarco fifth.

He did not hesitate for an instant ‘Pecco’ in the lead. Miller let him get to Turn 1 first after the start and Marc Márquez got hooked on the two Ducati train. Behind, Petrucci he wore Mir and Quartararo, with great caution, lost some positions in the first lap.

The train took just four laps in separating their wagons. Bagnaia began to beat a devilish rhythm and Miller, surprisingly, I lost the front wheel on a turn 15 that has given a lot of headaches this weekend. Márquez, unlike the Australian, stuck to the tail of the # 63 Ducati and left with ‘Pecco’, leaving behind Pol Espargaró, Oliveira and Morbidelli, who closed the Top5. ‘El Diablo’ did not take long to start his comeback, that catapulted him to P10 when only five turns had been completed.

After eight laps the difference between the two leaders and the pursuers had already exceeded three seconds with Pol Espargaro, which began to distance Oliveira in the fight for P3. Good performance for the Repsol Honda team, which was seen from the start with its two riders on the podium. The LCR Honda could not say the same, who was left without his two riders in just two laps: Nakagami due to a crash and Álex Márquez due to mechanical problems. Tech3 would also be left without representation with the fall of Iker Lecuona.

In the chase of the Top4 they got together four different motorcycles: Morbidelli’s Yamaha, Aleix’s Aprilia, Marini’s Ducati (which held up very well among the best) and Rins’s Suzuki. Fabio Quartararo would arrive in his wake in P9, already without the pressure of Jorge Martin, which went flat on turn 1.

The leading duo kept shooting, with Marc being the shadow of Bagnaia lap after lap. From behind, Pol perfectly controlled Oliveira and had little opposition to take the bronze. Quartararo surpassed all the members of the chasing group and consolidated in P5, followed by Bastianini, who returned to delight with a comeback, increasingly common in him. But if there is something special about motorcycling, it is uncertainty. And today, in Misano, it was clearer than ever. At the same turn 15 where Miller had run out of options, Bagnaia went to the ground and, with him, the options of being a world champion.

Oliveira He also stayed out of the race and Bastianini overtook Quartararo in the last sector to get on the podium and accompany the Repsol Honda double, led by Marc Márquez, thus chaining his second consecutive victory, this time, on a right-wing circuit. Zarco completed the Top5, with Rins sixth and Aleix seventh. Maverick, who achieved a great comeback, entered just behind his partner and the Top10 was closed by the two brothers, Marini and Rossi. The # 46, with that 10th place, achieved one of his best results of the season. And Morbidelli, who had held in the front positions for most of the race, ended up falling to the penultimate position. All in 27 laps. How capricious is motorcycling.