11/13/2021 at 17:09 CET

The Italian Simone Corsi (MV Agusta) went from having to contest the first classification to get the “pole position”, fifth of his sporting career and the second in the intermediate category, for the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community of Moto2 in the circuit “Ricardo Tormo” from la Cheste, ahead of his compatriot Celestino Vietti (Kalex) and Augusto Fernández (Kalex).

Precisely Simone Corsi, together with the Swiss Thomas Luthi (Kalex), the Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin (Kalex) and the American Joe Roberts (Kalex), They were the ones who managed to pass to the second classification, in which Corsi commanded the times table in the second half, with a record of 1: 34.956, with which he surpassed by 49 thousandths of a second his compatriot Celestino Vietti (Kalex), who until that moment had been in charge of leading the times table and for the first time managed to finish on the front line of the category.

Spaniard Raúl Fernández (Kalex), who was in the leading positions, made a mistake at turn two that caused him to roll on the ground with less than five minutes remaining in the race, which prevented him from improving his personal best and relegated him to the final fifth place, with his rival for the title and leader of the provisional classification three places behind, eighth.

Fernández, very upset with his situation, had a golden opportunity to try to put land in the middle with respect to Remy Gardner in the particular fight that tomorrow will star both for the only world title that remains to be awarded, and for which it is the Australian who is better placed, although in the starting formation of “Ricardo Tormo” will be one line behind his opponent.

With Raúl Fernández in the second row and Remy Gardner in the third row, there may be many pilots who “get involved” in that fight, unless one of the two has the surprise of knowing that they have a good rhythm to deploy if they manage to make a good start, although pilots like Corsi, Vietti or Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex) they are not easy to overcome.

Fernández will have his sides, precisely, Fabio di Giannantonio and Thomas Luthi (Kalex), who says goodbye to the competition, while on the “flanks” of Remy Gardner The Spaniards Arón Canet and Jorge Navarro will be on Boscoscuro trails.