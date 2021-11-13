11/13/2021 at 11:17 am CET

.

The Spanish Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) achieved the best time in free practice in the third round of the MotoGP Valencian Community Grand Prix held at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit, the same one in which his brother Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) suffered a sharp crash at turn thirteen that led him directly to the circuit clinic.

Another highlight of the session was the teamwork, which the Italians did. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) so that he managed to get into the second direct classification with the tenth fastest time after taking advantage of the slipstream of his “student” from the Academy and the line with which “Pecco“He achieved the fourth fastest time.

Aleix Espargaró was the first to substantially lower his record on the first day to gain a significant number of positions in the table, from twelfth to sixth, which put him in the second classification, although the third free session had just started and could still be produced many changes in it.

The truth is that one of the first moments was again starred by the Granollers rider, who lowered his personal record a few tenths more, 1: 30.951, to gain another three positions and put himself right behind his brother Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), but the performance of Aleix, who in his next fast turn (1: 30.529) took the lead and no one could beat him anymore.

In the wake of Aleix Espargaró the Japanese stood Takaaki nakagami (Honda RC 213 V), which went from sixth place yesterday to fourth, but still with a little more than a quarter of an hour of training ahead, in which the negative note was produced with the strong fall of his brother, Pol Espargaro, at turn thirteen, the fastest of the whole circuit “Ricardo Tormo“.

The Repsol Honda rider had to be evacuated on a stretcher from the circuit with obvious discomfort that portends some kind of injury when he lost control of his motorcycle at the entrance of turn thirteen and was thrown into the air, hitting himself hard. The real extent of his possible injury is not yet known and that in the end he was the only one who could not improve his personal time and finished thirteenth.

A HARD fall from @polespargaro! 😥 The Honda spat at him ‘from his ears’ 😰 The pilot is CONSCIOUS, but has been taken to the medical center for a check-up. # ValenciaGP 🇪🇸 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/IL5axZWDlQ – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) November 13, 2021

On track, the Australian Jack Miller he managed to improve the best time in the category by riding in 1: 30.547, which raised him to second position, which no longer improved in the remainder of the session, but which allowed him to finish ahead of the Italians Frank Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1) and “Pecco” Bagnaia, and of the Spanish Jorge Martin (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR).

Nakagami, who became fourth finished in seventh position, ahead of the French Johann zraco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) and from Italian Valentino rossi (Yamaha YZR M1), which made the second direct MotoGP qualification for the last time.

They did not achieve that goal Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), Iker Lecuone, Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP) or the official KTM riders, the South African Brad Binder and portuguese Miguel Oliveira, among others.