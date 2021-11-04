Despite their fame, graphics cards are worth much more than spending the afternoons farming in the New World or hitting shots in Call of Duty, that’s why we are going to explain to you what are those GPUs that you have on your computer without taking advantage of.

Right now they are one of the most precious assets on the face of the Earth. Some kill to buy one and others take advantage of it with totally exorbitant prices.

In this tug of war there are several million people that, by one or the other, cannot be done with a GPU for the computer. And, although you may think that all these people are gamers who want to play at 4K and 60 FPS with the graphic qualities on High, the reality is very different.

GPUs have many uses, almost all of them professional, so the livelihoods of many people depend on them. That is why we are going today to review what uses graphics cards have beyond gaming, touching the main applications that they currently have. Let’s go there!

Video edition

Modern graphics cards are compatible with the software used for video encoding, a process by which videos are prepared, mounted, and exported.

Video encoding is a resource-intensive process and can take a long time if only the CPU is used. With a GPU, video encoding is lightened to impressive levels, so much so that professionals can’t work without one.

It’s important to put attention on high resolution video encoding (especially 4K) can take hours to complete even with a top-of-the-range GPU, so imagine the hours and days that editing a video can reach without a graphics card helping in the processes.

3D graphics rendering

Although 3D graphics are commonly used for video games, they are also used to create movies, television shows, commercials, and other forms of digital art.

Like video editing, creating high-resolution 3D graphics is a resource-intensive process and time, even with the most advanced hardware.

Movie studios rely on graphics cards to produce increasingly realistic digital images, making GPUs vital hardware in the artists’ creation process.

That is to say, all those special effects that you see in your favorite movies and series are thanks to graphics cards. These are not usually classic gaming cards, but special editions for these environments, such as the Nvidia Quadro or AMD Radeon Pro.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

One of the lesser known applications of modern GPUs is machine learning. Machine learning is a form of data analysis that automates the construction of analytical models.

In essence, machine learning consists of systems that use data to learn, identify patterns, and make decisions regardless of human intervention.

Since machine learning requires a lot of resources, GPUs are an essential component.

Machine learning, considered one of the pillars of artificial intelligence, it is a very demanding process from a computational point of view, since it requires the introduction of large volumes of data for analysis.

This analysis is performed by software known as machine learning algorithms, which are used in fields ranging from medicine to email filtering, making machine learning crucial.

Blockchains and cryptocurrency mining

The act of mining cryptocurrencies involves investing a lot of computer resources into what is known as a blockchain, a continuous record that uses sophisticated encryption algorithms to store transaction data.

Each entry in this register is called a block and requires a great deal of computing power to generate it., and this power comes exclusively from graphics cards.

Although blockchain technology has uses outside the realm of cryptocurrencies, blockchains are generally involved in mining. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano …

When it comes to mining Bitcoin, the process involves dedicating resources to creating blocks in Bitcoin blockchains. The more blocks that are added to the blockchain, the more Bitcoin is generated.

This has a huge energy cost, which makes efficiency key when it comes to mining. The high performance and efficiency of GPUs make them especially suitable for these tasks.

Scientific Applications

GPUs are essential for scientists working with large volumes of data in the development, training and refinement of their models. These provide a more cost-effective option to load and manipulate data at this scale than CPUs.

GPUs also allow data scientists to spend more time developing new research, models, and programs., since they free these professionals from the frustrations derived from the slowness of the systems and tools.

The fewer problems the infrastructures, where the GPUs have been proven more reliable, and the less time they waste with failures or waiting times, lMore scientists can work on their research, which is differential.

After checking the different uses of the graphics cards, the safest thing is that now you will see with different eyes that RTX that looks inside your computer full of RGB lights and lighting effects. And it is that although on the outside it seems one thing, on the inside it is another.

GPUs, in the end, They are super powerful hardware with thousands of cores and tons of RAM gigs that allow millions of operations per second, and if these operations have a good positive, the results are incredible.

These are some tips to choose the best graphics card, the one that best suits your needs depending on the resolution you want.

The objective of this article is none other than to open our eyes and show us that scientific and audiovisual advancement and the currencies of the future pass through these precious cards.

Surely now you understand why there is no stock in almost any store, right? Relax, because this situation should end in 2022, so you have time to save in order to get hold of the new cards from AMD and Nvidia, which will surely not be cheap.