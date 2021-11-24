It is no secret to anyone that in recent years the urban genre has established itself as one of the most awarded in the world of music worldwide, since the fictions of its members have placed it at the peak of success.

Proof of this has been the latest Latin Grammy awards, as several singers were crowned the best of the night, as their songs are among the most listened to on digital platforms.

It should be noted that thousands of celebrities have taken their careers beyond Latin borders, as their performances with a singer in English have internationalized their voices and the list of the 2022 Grammy proves it.

In this new installment, several Latinos will compete with international celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo.

The event will be on January 31, 2022. Photo: Twitter

Camilo

The singer of Colombian origin and member of the Montaner dynasty, Camilo is one of the celebrities who is right at the peak of success because his recent songs with Shawn Mendes and Selena Gómez have internationalized him.

And it is that in the Latin Grammys, Evaluna Montaner’s husband took four Latin gramophones in various musical genres, so he is placed as one of the favorites in the next contest.

The Colombian singer is in one of his best stages. Photo: IG / camilo

The 27-year-old artist will be measured by the Grammy for best Latin pop album for “Mis manos” with celebrities such as:

Pablo Alborán, for “Vertigo” Paula Arenas for “My love” Ricardo Arjona for “Made the old way” Alex Cuba for “Mendó” Selena Gomez for “Revelation”, (the actress’ first production in Spanish)

Bad bunny

The “bad rabbit” is another of the Latinos who is in one of his best stages, which is why he is emerging as one of the most important opponents of the next gala, after his two Latin Grammys.

For this new promotion, Bad Bunny was nominated for best urban Latin album with his award-winning “The last tour of the world”, while the other candidates in the section are:

The bad rabbit is shaping up to be one of the

favorite reggetoneros. Photo: IG / badbunnypr “Aphrodisíaco” by Rauw Alejandro “José” by J Balvin “KG0516” by Karol G “Without fear (of love and other demons)” by Kali Uchis.

Spanish-speaking singers heading to the Grammys

The Recording Academy of the United States released the list of nominations where other stars appear as favorites to be crowned with a Grammy, such as:

Karol G C. Tangana Rubén Blades Juanes

Singers paint themselves as Latinos in 2022. Photo: IG / jbalvin / rauwalejandro / juanes / karolg

One of the surprises on the list was the representative of the ranch genre, Vicente Fernández, who has been hospitalized since last August and with a disease that has endangered his life.

And the Grammy nominees for the best regional Mexican music album, which also includes Texas, are:

“Anthology of ranchera music, volume 2” by Aída Cuevas “A mis 80’s” by Vicente Fernández “Seis” by Mon Laferte “A song for Mexico, volume 2” by Natalia Lafourcade “AYAYAY! (Super deluxe) ”by Christian Nodal

Rancheras are also outlined to be painted green, white, and red. Photo: IG / aidacuevasoficial / _vicentefdez / nodal

