This Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the delivery of the Grammy 2022.

The virtual ceremony was held from the Grammy Museum and streamed from the Academy’s website.

Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, HER, Finneas, Billie Eilish, BTS, among others, they were in charge of announcing the nominations.

The artists with greater number nominations were Jon Batiste with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER with 8, Billie Eilish and Olivia rodrigo with 7 nominations.

Also they latin artists were present among the nominees, such as Christian Nodal, Vicente Fernández, Karol G, Rubén Blades, Camilo, Juanes, among others.

Here are some of the most outstanding nominations:

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith in You”- ABBA

“Freedom”- Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches”- Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time”- Brandi Carlile

“Kiss me more”- Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever”- Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”- Lil Nas X

“Driver’s License”- Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic

Album of the year

“We are”- Jon Batiste

“Love for sale”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) ”- Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe) ”- Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever”- Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind “ – HER

“Huntsman”- Lil Nas X

“Sour”- Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

“Donda”- Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,“Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for you, “HER

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” – Justin Bieber

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Duo / Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely”- Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter”- BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark” – AC DC

“Know you better (Live From Capitol Studio A) ”- Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U”- Chris Cornell

“Ohms”- Deftones

“Making a Fire”- Foo Fighters

Rock Album

“Power up” – AC DC

“Capitol cuts – Live From Studio A ”- Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”- Chris Cornell

“Medicine at midnight”- Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” – Paul MCCARTNEY

Vocal pop album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

Latin pop album

Vertigo – Pablo Alboran

My loves – Paula Arenas

Made old-fashioned – Ricardo Arjona

My hands – Camilo

Begged – Alex Cuba

Revelation – Selena Gomez

Regional Mexican and Texan album

Rancherra Music Anthology Vol. 2– Aída Cuevas

At 80– Vicente Fernandez

Six– Mon Laferte

A Song for Mexico Vol. 1– Natalia Lafourcade

Ay ay ay (Super Deluxe) – Christian Nodal

Latin or alternative rock album

Leaves – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do (Deluxe Edition) – Electric Diamond

Origin– Juanes

Clambre– Nathy Peluso

The Madrileño – C. Tangana

Karmatic Resonance Sounds – Zoé

Urban music album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last Tour of the World – Bad Bunny

Joseph – J Balvin

KG0615 – KAROL G

Fearless (Of Love and other Demons) 8 – Kali Uchis

Tropical Album

Salswing – Rubén Blades and Robert Delgado & Orchestra

Quarantined – The Great Combo of Puerto Rico

Without Sauce there is no Paradise – Aymée Nuviola

Colleague – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live I Peru – Tony Succar

Check the full list here

