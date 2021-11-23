This Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the delivery of the Grammy 2022.
The virtual ceremony was held from the Grammy Museum and streamed from the Academy’s website.
Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, HER, Finneas, Billie Eilish, BTS, among others, they were in charge of announcing the nominations.
The artists with greater number nominations were Jon Batiste with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER with 8, Billie Eilish and Olivia rodrigo with 7 nominations.
Also they latin artists were present among the nominees, such as Christian Nodal, Vicente Fernández, Karol G, Rubén Blades, Camilo, Juanes, among others.
Here are some of the most outstanding nominations:
Record of the year
“I Still Have Faith in You”- ABBA
“Freedom”- Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches”- Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right on Time”- Brandi Carlile
“Kiss me more”- Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever”- Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”- Lil Nas X
“Driver’s License”- Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic
Album of the year
“We are”- Jon Batiste
“Love for sale”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) ”- Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe) ”- Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever”- Billie Eilish
“Back of My Mind “ – HER
“Huntsman”- Lil Nas X
“Sour”- Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore” – Taylor Swift
“Donda”- Kanye West
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,“Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight for you, “HER
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone” – Justin Bieber
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Positions” – Ariana Grande
“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Duo / Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You”- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Lonely”- Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
“Butter”- BTS
“Higher Power” – Coldplay
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark” – AC DC
“Know you better (Live From Capitol Studio A) ”- Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U”- Chris Cornell
“Ohms”- Deftones
“Making a Fire”- Foo Fighters
Rock Album
“Power up” – AC DC
“Capitol cuts – Live From Studio A ”- Black Pumas
“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”- Chris Cornell
“Medicine at midnight”- Foo Fighters
“McCartney III” – Paul MCCARTNEY
Vocal pop album
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
Latin pop album
Vertigo – Pablo Alboran
My loves – Paula Arenas
Made old-fashioned – Ricardo Arjona
My hands – Camilo
Begged – Alex Cuba
Revelation – Selena Gomez
Regional Mexican and Texan album
Rancherra Music Anthology Vol. 2– Aída Cuevas
At 80– Vicente Fernandez
Six– Mon Laferte
A Song for Mexico Vol. 1– Natalia Lafourcade
Ay ay ay (Super Deluxe) – Christian Nodal
Latin or alternative rock album
Leaves – Stereo Bomb
Look what you made me do (Deluxe Edition) – Electric Diamond
Origin– Juanes
Clambre– Nathy Peluso
The Madrileño – C. Tangana
Karmatic Resonance Sounds – Zoé
Urban music album
Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
The Last Tour of the World – Bad Bunny
Joseph – J Balvin
KG0615 – KAROL G
Fearless (Of Love and other Demons) 8 – Kali Uchis
Tropical Album
Salswing – Rubén Blades and Robert Delgado & Orchestra
Quarantined – The Great Combo of Puerto Rico
Without Sauce there is no Paradise – Aymée Nuviola
Colleague – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live I Peru – Tony Succar
