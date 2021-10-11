Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital they have announced that Brembor, the leading designer and manufacturer of braking systems will be an official technical partner in Gran Turismo 7, the exclusive driving title for PlayStation® 5 and PlayStation® 4 that will go on sale next March 4.

Daniele schillaci, CEO of Brembo has indicated that “we are proud to bring the unique character of Brembo braking systems to the Gran Turismo ™ saga. This iconic simulation video game franchise has built a strong community of millions of players around the world since its inception 25 years ago. ” In addition, he added that “this association represents an extraordinary opportunity to reach the younger generations. Our challenge is to further improve the gaming experience, just as we do in real driving ”.

For his part, Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digitial and producer of the Gran Turismo ™ series, stated that “even before launching the first Gran Turismo, Brembo was already a reference brand for me. As a driver, he often struggled with brake fatigue as many production cars were not equipped with braking systems commensurate with the power and weight of the car. I have always found Brembo a reliable brand on the circuit and I have always had a special connection with them. It is a pleasure for us to be able to announce this partnership with a true high performance brand. “

Brembo, a reference for the GT7 tuning shop

As a result of this agreement, Brembo will appear as an official technical partner in braking systems in the Gran Turismo 7 tuning shop. There, users will be able to replace their original brake discs with ones from the Sport range and, as they progress through the game, upgrade your car with different Brembo brake systems. The product selection will extend down to the highest performance systems, including carbon ceramic brake discs and GT | BM brake calipers, available in 8 different colors.

Brembo will also have its own section at Brand Central, where the company’s 60-year history as a leader in the development and production of high-performance braking systems can be seen. Additionally, the brand’s iconic logo will appear prominently on various circuits in the game.

For more information, visit the Official PlayStation® Blog.