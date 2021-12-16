12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

Granada visits Mancha Real this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey with the aim of moving on to the next round, not charge your most important players with minutes and avoid the second stroke of a modest jienense after the one starring Linares against Alavés.

Atlético Mancha Real, a Second RFEF team, wishes to emulate Linares Deportivo and, after beating DUX Internacional de Madrid in the previous round, do it now with Granada at the La Juventud stadium, where it has installed extra stands to complete a capacity of about 3,000 fans.

To avoid any kind of surprise, the team led by Robert Moreno will try to harmonize the management of its squad with the intensity necessary to pass its second round of Cup after having overcome in the first round with solvency the Laguna from Tenerife, which was imposed by a clear 0-7.

After drawing (1-1) last Monday against Cádiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla, lThe rojiblancos dispute this Sunday a crucial clash of the domestic championship in Nuevo Los Cármenes against MallorcaTherefore, the coach will use less common players in the league at the beginning of the Cup duel.

The goal Aarón Escandell, the Colombians Santiago Arias and Carlos Bacca, the Cameroonian Yan Eteki or Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchu’ They will be in a starting eleven in which some footballers from the subsidiary are also expected.

Center-back Pepe Sánchez and striker Adri Butzke, the latter author of a triplet against Laguna, are two of Recreativo Granada’s players who will start at Mancha Real.

The central Víctor Díaz and the Portuguese Domingos Duarte, the Venezuelan winger Darwin Machís and the midfielder Rubén Rochina will miss the Cup game due to injury, which causes that some of the players who started in Cádiz will have to repeat in the eleven.

For its part, Mancha Real faces the game with important casualties due to injury to defender Rafa Navarro, key in the system and that is incorporated into the attack in the strategy actions; and striker Juanca, injured in the league match with Eldense where he scored the winning goal 0-1.

Pedro Bolaños, coach of the team from La Mancha, told reporters that they are excited about “Live a historic match for the club and Mancha Real” and announced that he will go out with his best players as he did before DUX International because they live “a dream with the Copa del Rey” and an “honor” of facing Granada.

Probable lineups

Atlético Mancha Real: Lopito; Edu Viaña, Mauro, Carlos Jiménez, Villarejo; Juanma Espinosa, Óscar Quesada, Rafilla, Urko Arroyo; Pedro Corral and José Enrique.

Grenade: Aaron; Arias, Pepe, Luis Abram, Escudero; Yan Eteki, Monchu, Isma Ruiz; Alberto Soro, Butzke and Bacca.

Referee: César Soto Grado (Riojano Committee).

Stadium: Youth.