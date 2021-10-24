The Argentinean light fly champion, the former Buenos Aires World Cup challenger Ayelén “Piru” Granadino, equaled with the also former Buenos Aires World Cup challenger Débora “Polvorita” Gómez, on points, in a split decision, after ten intense rounds, in dispute for the South American flyweight title, which remains vacant, in one of the stellar matches of the evening held on Saturday night at the Enrique Mosconi Municipal Gymnasium, in Cutral Có, Neuquén, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, televised live on through TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play in their First Boxing cycle.

In an extremely exciting encounter, Granadino (now 6-1-4), who disputed the world flyweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), crossed paths in intense exchanges with Gómez (7-6-2), world super flyweight challenger of the International Boxing Federation (FIB) and current N ° 4 of the Argentine super flyweight ranking. Without giving any respite, both of them went out to seek victory from start to finish. It was a crash fight, and with a frantic pace. “Piru” took the initiative and unloaded his crusaders and ascendants to the face. In front, Gómez responded with his sharp lefts up. Although it seemed that the Argentine champion made a difference as a result of her greater continuity and forcefulness, the fight was always competitive. They never stopped shooting. Therefore, they received the ovation of the spectators.

The judges’ cards were distributed, by decreeing: Carlos Villegas 96-94 for Granadino, Esteban Castro 97-93 for Gómez, and Jorge Garayo 95-95.

In an intense fight, they wasted no time. They crossed paths from the start in fierce exchanges. With both searching, Granadino anticipated the shipments in the short distance and connected his crossed and ascending lefts and rights to the chin. Gomez responded with his left-handed cross, but without much continuity. In the first four chapters, the rounds were defined by details. Those details favored the Argentine champion. More offensive, he took his rival against the ropes and repeated the same shipments to the face. In addition, he added his hooks to the ribs.

At the beginning of the fifth, “Piru” put her against the ropes and overflowed her throwing up and down. In the frank clash fight, the champion prevailed, who was continuously at the forefront. However, Gomez remained competitive and counterpunched with stabbing left hands to the cheek. Beyond some head butts, the process was hectic. In the sixth, a cut was opened on Granadino’s forehead, which did not prevent him from maintaining his attack. “Polvorita” reappeared with his left and left balls. Even at times, he took the initiative. About the end, the two of them came out with everything. They were twisted again in fierce exchanges. Crossed, boleados and hooks on one side and the other. And after the final bell, they won the ovation of the entire audience.

Granadino, who weighed 50,600 kg., After dominating Tamara Demarco of 2019 on September 7 and conquering the Argentine title, in December 2020 he gave up his invitation with the unbeaten Anahí López for the WBO flyweight world title, he came from September 4 to equalize with Jazmín Villarino to defend her national scepter. Meanwhile Gómez (50,800 kg.), Who has only lost to champions, including Anahí López and Evelin Bermúdez, and had contested the IBF super flyweight world title falling with Micaela Luján, came from falling in April with López for the third time

Fonseca destroyed Vargas in the other stellar

In the other stellar fight of the night, the rising and undefeated Buenos Aires Leandro “Huracán” Fonseca (66,200 kg and 9-0-1, 9 KOs) destroyed José Vargas (66,400 kg and 7-2, 2 KOs), by TKO in the eighth round, welterweight.

It was a monologue by Fonseca, who was making his debut as a long distance runner. In his sixth fight of the year, the No. 5 Argentine welterweight rankings incessantly punished a brave Vargas, who was visibly injured. After subduing him for eight rounds, he landed a powerful right cross to the chin, knocking him to the ground and defining the fight.

From the first bell, Fonseca set the times and dominated the actions. With his greater physical size, reach and especially boxing quality, he began to make Vargas suffer. So it was that he connected his continuous left-handed and right-handed crusaders, combined with his ascents to the jaw. The first two rounds were a carbon copy of the unbeaten one, who hit every time he accelerated. But after the third, it overflowed. To his firm uppercuts and cross to the chin, he added his hooks to the ribs. It made sense at the end of the third, and reeling in the fourth. Vargas suffered from the rhythm.

Fonseca’s solid hits were a nightmare for his opponent. With a left-handed cross to the chin, he almost sent him to the ground at the end of the sixth. Whether attacking or even slightly yielding the initiative, the undefeated subdued his adversary. He had him reeling again at the close of the seventh. Only courage kept Vargas standing, who was bleeding from his left eyelid and his face was battered. It was about time. For this reason, in the eighth, the “Hurricane” went by definition and unloaded a burst of straight left and crossed right, which sent him to the canvas. Although he tried to recover, referee Lucas Katalinich did not give him the pass and correctly stopped the actions.

Victories of Isla and Argañaraz

Beyond the stellar duels, young values ​​completed the day. In the superlight category, Axel “El Misil” Isla from Neuquén (63,500 kg. And 2-0) defeated Emiliano Flores (63,150 kg. And 1-1) from Rio, on points, in a wide unanimous decision, after four rounds, then to cause him a standing count in the third and another in the fourth. The judges’ cards were: Aldo Burgard 40-34, Mario Pieri 40-33, and Carlos Villegas 40-34.

Finally, in the super welterweight division, Lucas Argañaraz from Buenos Aires (69,800 kg. And 1-1, 1 KO) accounted for newcomer Gustavo “El Doctor” Lemos (68,500 kg. And 0-1), by technical knockout in the second chapter, after causing a standing count in the second, and after the next attack the referee Darío Coronel stopped the actions.

(Photos: Supplied)