An expected revenge for a crown, along with important champions and names on the rise, make up the last night of the year, led by Argentina Boxing Promotions by TyC Sports. The Argentinean light fly champion, the former Buenos Aires World Cup challenger Ayelén “Piru” Granadino, will face the also Buenos Aires World Cup challenger Débora “Polvorita” Gómez, in dispute for the South American flyweight title, which is vacant, in a direct rematch, in combat stellar of the evening that will take place this Wednesday, December 22, at the Tierras Altas – Tortuguitas Sports Center, in Tortuguitas, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, which will be broadcast live Through TyC Sports from 10:30 p.m., for Argentina and all of America in its First Boxing cycle. TyC Sports Play will start at 20:45.

In the semi-star fight of the night, the world champion fly of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the undefeated Buenos Aires Anahí “La Indiecita” López, will face the Tucuman Natalia “El Huracán” Alderete, in super fly category and six rounds , in a rematch.

The central fight will be a direct rematch, of an exciting fight. Both matched in an intense ruling divided by this same crown on October 23 in Cutral Có, Neuquén. Now, Granadino (6-1-4), who contested the WBO flyweight world title, and had previously defended his national mini flyweight title on September 4 against Jazmín Villarino, will go for his second crown. In front will be Gómez (7-6-2), super flyweight world challenger of the International Boxing Federation (FIB) and current No. 2 of the Argentine fly ranking, who before the duel with Granadino had lost after eight rounds against Anahí López, and will contest this belt for the third time.

On Tuesday afternoon, all the protagonists passed the weigh-in ceremony at the Municipal Boxing Commission, leaving everything ready for their duel. Both Granadino and Gómez registered 50,650 kg. -111.6 lbs.-.

At 23, Granadino has established herself as a solid boxer. Winner of the undefeated Tamara Demarco and Anyelén Espinosa, on September 7, 2019, she defeated Demarco in the rematch in a majority ruling and won the Argentine title. After falling to the unbeaten Anahí López for the WBO flyweight world title, she defeated Sol Baumstarh before defending her national title against Villarino in a draw that most had as a wide winner, prior to her first duel with Gómez.

Now he will once again deal with the fierce Gomez, who yearns for a title. Three years older, she has measured many of the best in the country and the region. After surpassing practically every rival at the beginning of her career, she was defeated only by champions. Three times its winner was Anahí López -the second contesting the Argentine and South American fly titles-, once Evelin Bermúdez, the Chilean Daniela Asenjo, and she had her World Cup opportunity when she fell against Micaela Luján in a decision divided by the IBF super flyweight crown. In addition, he defeated Baumstarh and Carla Merino, prior to his third setback with López. Therefore, it comes with a thirst for revenge.

The authorities designated by the FAB are: the referee will be Carlos Gómez. The judges will be Mirta Jara, Edgardo Codutti and Juan Carlos Palmieri. The supervisor will be Jesuan Letizia.

ANAHÍ LÓPEZ-NATALIA ALDERETE IN THE SEMIESTELLAR

In the semi-star combat of the night, the WBO flyweight world champion, the undefeated Buenos Aires Anahí “La Indiecita” López (19-0-1, 1 KO), will face the Tucuman Natalia “El Huracán” Alderete (4-5, 1 KO), in the super flyweight category and six rounds, in a rematch.

López stopped the scale at 51,900 kg. Meanwhile, Alderete charged 52,150 kg.

They already know each other. On October 25, 2019, López prevailed unanimously after six rounds in Buenos Aires. After that presentation, “La Indiecita” dominated the Venezuelan Niorkis Carreño in a wide unanimous ruling and won her WBO flyweight world title on December 20, 2019, which she retained over Granadino, defeated Débora Gómez for the third time, and arrives on the 8th of Julio broadly beat Lucía Ruiz in a unanimous decision.

Opposite will be Alderete again, N ° 4 of the Argentine super flyweight ranking, who knows how to face champions. After three victories, she gave up her undefeated record against Anyelén Espinosa, and after that she only fell against monarchs. This is how he fought Evelin Bermúdez, Anahí López, Marcela Acuña and Florencia Juárez -for the South American title-, taking them all to the cards. However, on November 19, she surpassed Mexican Estrella Valverde in technical decision and is ready for her revenge.

CHAMPIONS IN THE REST OF THE NIGHT

Beyond the star duels, a schedule with current or reigning champions completes the night. In the main complementary fight, the South American bantamweight champion and Argentine super bantamweight, the local Pablo Gómez (14-10-2, 1 KO), will face the former Latin champion from Buenos Aires Carlos “Tortita” Farías (14-19-4, 1 KO ), in the super bantamweight category, six rounds, in revenge.

Gómez registered 54,750 kg., While Farías registered 55,050 kg.

Gomez, a two-time South American bantamweight champion, who was the IBF super bantamweight and Latin bantamweight national monarch, has just won back his South American crown on October 8 by dominating Leandro Silva in a unanimous ruling. Now, he will give revenge to Farías, former WBO interim Latin flyweight champion, after Gómez prevailed on September 2, 2017 in a unanimous decision.

In the lightweight division, former Neuquén fedebol champion Damián “Chiva” Rojas (14-2-1, 10 KOs), No. 5 in the Argentine super featherweight ranking, will collide with Paraguayan Javier “El Tiburon” Vázquez (8-11, 6 KOs ), to six chapters.

Rojas scored 59,750 kg., While Vázquez gave 60,650 kg.

Finally, in super featherweight, they complete the double champion from Buenos Aires fedebol Facundo “Topo” Arce (58,950 kg. And 13-5-2, 6 KOs), N ° 7 of the Argentine super featherweight ranking, against the missionary José “El Cordero” García ( 58,650 kg. And 7-10, 4 KOs), to six episodes.