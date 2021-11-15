Telemundo Grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

The reality show of the Telemundo network ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ comes to an end today, November 15, in which the audience will know who will be the lucky celebrity who will win the important cash prize ($ 200,000.00) and the honor of being the first winner of this Reality that we assume, will have other deliveries as the success has been truly overwhelming.

12 Weeks, 16 celebrities and lots of drama

Exactly 12 weeks ago he started ‘La Casa de los Famosos’. Very much in the style of the famous reality show ‘Big Brother VIP’ in which a group of celebrities were confined to a house, away from their phones, social networks and their respective affections. Here, day after day, they forge strategies and overcome challenges until only one ends up at home, receiving the coveted cash prize.

In this case, there are five celebrities who in just hours will compete for the title of being the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, they are:

Alicia Machado: Television, theater and film actress born in Venezuela. At the age of 19, Machado was crowned Miss Universe, and since then she made the leap to the screens where she has stood out as an actress, and even as a singer. A controversial and controversial figure, this is not the first reality show where she has participated and what can be assured is that she is the great favorite to win the award tonight.

Pablo Montero: Singer and actor, Pablo Montero has been responsible for bringing Mexican music to all corners of the world with great success, his face is highly respected and loved in the Spanish-speaking media.

Cristina Eustace: Singer and businesswoman, Cristina was the winner of another reality show focused on finding new talents called “Objetive Fama”, from there her personal and professional life did not stop generating headlines.

Manelyk González: Recognized Mexican influencer. Manelyk González has millions of followers on his social networks, he has participated in other reality shows such as Acapulco Shore, and today he has his own brand of clothing and accessories.

Kelvin Renteria: He is the beloved “Vaquero” from another successful Telemundo reality show: Exatlon United States. Here, Kelvin became a recognized and much loved face, coming very close to ultimate glory on two occasions.

Grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’: Time and channel

Today, November 15, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ reaches its grand finale in a live event from coast to coast starting at 7pm, 6pm Central, where the audience’s vote will be known to decide to the winner, because week after week they voted to remove one of the nominees but this time, the one who receives the most votes will be the one who is crowned as the definitive winner.

The audience will be able to enjoy the grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ through Telemundo (by checking their local cable provider), or catch up through the Telemundo app (available in the Google Play Store and Apple Store ) and Telemundo.com. Viewers can also visit Telemundo.com for more exclusive content and access to live cameras.

As if that were not enough, in celebration of the grand finale, Telemundo will broadcast a special program that will bring together the entire cast on Tuesday, November 16 at 7 pm/6c, hosted by Sandarti and Gállego, along with the winner, who also will feature the participation of celebrities to remember the best moments of the competition.