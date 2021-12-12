12/12/2021 at 10:52 CET

The four Grand Slam tournaments, Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and United States Open, have shown their regret for the death of the Spanish Manolo Santana, “one of the great pioneers of tennis”.

“Condolences to the family and friends of Manolo santana, one of the great pioneers of tennis “publishes the Australian Open on social networks.

The oceanic tournament echoes what was published by Rod Laver. “My thought is with the good friend Manolo santana, passed away. Manolo, a clay court master, said grass was for cows, but he still managed to win Wimbledon in 1966 and inspired generations of Spanish players with his famous topspin and fighting spirit. “

Wimbledon, on his official account, posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our 1966 champion, Manolo Santana“.

“He will always hold a special place in #Wimbledon history as the first Spaniard to win an individual title at The Championships. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Roland Garros was more academic in his reaction: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Manolo Santana, who passed away today at the age of 83”.

Same as the US Open: “We are saddened to hear of the death of the 1965 US Open champion, Manolo santana. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. “