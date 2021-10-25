We are pleased to announce that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It will be available digitally on November 11 on the PlayStation ™ Store, Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop and Rockstar Games Launcher. In addition, on December 7 it will be available in physical format for Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

With Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas defining the genre, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes new versions of the three titles available together and enhanced for a new generation.

And in honor of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, you can find attached a statement from Aaron Garbut, Head of Development and Co-Studio Head of Rockstar North, on the impact of Grand Theft Auto III on the evolution of Rockstar Games.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

About the game

Three iconic cities, three epic stories, one definitive collection. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes the genre-defining classics Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher.

Enjoy the games that started it all by offering unprecedented freedom and immersion in three lively worlds packed with crazy action, rich in cinematic storylines, classic characters and unforgettable music.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings the classic worlds of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas to current platforms, introducing revamped controls inspired by GTA V, as well as visual improvements at all levels, such as higher resolution and increased visual fidelity, and much more to faithfully tweak and enhance all three games, while maintaining their distinctive original aesthetics.