12/09/2021 at 17:25 CET

Sport.es

The balance of this start of season in Grandvalira, marked by a Five-day Purísima BridgeIt has been the most positive in recent years both in terms of the number of visitors and the quality of the snow. Throughout the bridge, the Grandvalira Resorts resorts have received the visit of about 65,000 skiers, which is the best figure recorded in years during this period. An average of 13,000 skiers have been logged per day in the case of Grandvalira, and the busiest day was Monday, with more than 16,000 skiers throughout the day.

Grandvalira opened the season with 136 skiable kilometers and all connected sectors, something that, as indicated by the CEO of Grandvalira – Nevasa, Juan Ramon Moreno, “It is not usual during the Bridge of the Immaculate. It’s been many seasons that we haven’t had so much snow at this time of year, but also with exceptional quality& rdquor ;. During these days of the bridge, the skiable kilometers have been increased to a total of 140 thanks to the work teams on the ground, and with the snowfall registered during these days, the thickness of accumulated snow has also increased reaching up to 120 cm of powder snow in the highest elevations of Grandvalira. “Our expectations have been more than met of the bridge and that encourages us to face the Christmas period with optimism, as well as the rest of the season, “adds Moreno.

Good acceptance of the Covid certificate

Lhe Grandvalira Resorts clients have received with a very good disposition the obligation to present the Covid Certificate to access the resort, a measure taken to make the ski areas safe spaces. This certificate can be easily obtained by:

– Vaccination certificate: with both doses for more than 14 days or having passed the disease more than 6 months ago and having received a dose of the vaccine more than 14 days ago.

– Recovery certificate as COVID-19 has been overcome in the last 6 months.

– Negative diagnostic test certificate, which will have to be a PCR or TMA done in the last 72 hours or a rapid antigen test done in the last 12 hours.

All preventive measures such as mandatory to wear a mask to the ski lifts as well as the random controls, they have been applied normally and have not caused annoyance to the skiers, who have understood the benefits in safety.

Success of the new terraces

Too The novelties in restoration that Grandvalira has prepared have received a very good influx of skiers For this season. Practically all the establishments in the domain have opened these days, including the new terraces such as My Corner, on the Brasserie ice ax; In the Snow Veuve Clicquot in El Tarter, with a good selection of gourmet products and fondues from the hand of Xavier Fromager Affineur; The Vermuteria, with the best Petroni vermouths, pinchos and tapas, and the IQOS Terrace, the new Soldeu lounge terrace enlivened with a DJ.

Ordino Arcalís registers thicknesses of up to 130cm of snow

Ordino Arcalís has opened the season with strong winds that have forced the station to close, as a precaution, from Sunday at 11:00 until Monday at 13:00, approximately. Due to the accumulation of snow, the access road to the slopes was also closed on Monday morning.

However, on the days that Ordino Arcalís has been operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 1,000 skiers have been able to enjoy thicknesses between 100 and 130 cm. This excellent accumulation of snow has made it possible to open almost all the slopes and lifts, and augurs a very positive and stimulating countdown to the Christmas season, with very good piste conditions, especially in the freeride areas.