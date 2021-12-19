A granny’s doubt made a dialogue on Reddit go viral, after the woman asked the audience whether it was right or wrong to charge his daughter for the care of his one-year-old grandson.

Some people are already returning to the world of work and don’t know who to leave their children with, either for the cost of care or for reasons of trust.

The woman explained the situation:

“My daughter is 29 years old, she has a 1-year-old son and will soon go back to work,” wrote the grandmother. “He works 5 days a week, about 7-8 hours a day from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, and I asked if she would be willing to take care of her child 2 or 3 days a week”.

The lady assures that she is willing to spend time with her grandson, but He argues that he would like to be paid $ 12 per hour.

It details that the daughter understood the need to be paid for her service, but requested that lower your rate to $ 10 per hour because he claims that he cannot pay it, because at his job he is paid $ 22 per hour.

“I am not a nursery, I have my own life, I work for myself and I think she should understand that I would be giving up my time when I work from home, and if I am going to be giving up that time then I need money to replace that time that I am giving up my job ”, replied the grandmother.

The reasons given gave rise to different positions, because some point out that she had to show solidarity with her daughter, as her parents surely did when she had their children.

But others think that it is fair that they pay her for her services, because she also has needs and you will be sacrificing your time for a responsibility that your daughter should solve.

Others suggest that instead of paying granny they should better hire a nursery and others even suggest that the grandmother by wanting to collect is showing that she does not want to take responsibility.

“While I work at home, I can’t just work and take care of her son at the same time,” the woman wrote, commenting that she would take care of the grandson two or three days a week and her husband’s parents would take care of the days. remaining.

“I love my grandson, but as I said before, I am not a nursery”Granny concluded.

