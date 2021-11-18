11/18/2021 at 21:00 CET

SF

Levante and Athletic Club meet this Friday at the Ciutat de Valencia in a match that for the local team is more than a final, after thirteen games without winning in the League, against a very dangerous rival due to their need for victory after three games without doing it.

Levante takes this meeting as the beginning of the reaction and does so with the good news that the footballers Roberto Soldado, Jorge De Frutos and Roger Martí They are recovered from their respective injuries, although all three are very physically fit and it is unlikely that they will be able to start.

After having changed goalkeepers in the last LaLiga match against Deportivo Alavés, Pereira will have to choose between Aitor Fernandez or Dani Cardenas and it seems the latter who has more options to be in the eleven.

In defence, Carlos Clerc would return to the starting team after overcoming some discomfort in the shutter and, without Rober Pier and with Mustafi recently recovered from a muscle injury suffered almost a month ago, Duarte is the main candidate to accompany Ruben Vezo on the axis of the rear.

For the center of the field, Pereira seems to have found in Malsa, Bell and Bardhi his three essential footballers, but the doubt of Jorge De Frutos, who suffered a slight muscle injury in Vitoria, could cause Radoja enter the medullary line.

Without Roger neither Soldier one hundred percent physically, Morales and Dani gomez They start with an advantage to be headlines this Friday.

Athletic, after the second consecutive 0-1 conceded last day against Cádiz in San Mamés suffered a hard blow to their spirits and that of their followers, who, just before that match, promised them happy and in European positions of facing the subsequent garter break.

For this reason, contrary to expectations, Athletic has had to ruminate for two weeks on a score that prevented it from rising to the Europa League place and placing itself two points away from the Champions League.

That goal is now set for three matches in a row before rivals from the bottom of the table who await him in the coming days. In addition to Levante, the penultimate, Granada, which marks the permanence, and bottom Getafe.

To find the three points, Marcelino Garcia Toral suffers the losses of the central Daniel vivian, due to a muscle injury, and long-term injuries Yuri Berchiche and Peru Nolaskoain

Probable lineups

I raised: Cárdenas, Son, Vezo, Duarte or Mustafi, Clerc, Bardhi, Malsa, Campaña, Radoja or De Frutos, Morales and Dani Gómez.

Athletic: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Lekue; Nico Williams, Winner, Dani García, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian)

Stadium: City of Valencia

Hour: 21: 00H