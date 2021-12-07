YosStop “feels humiliated”; graphologist Maryfer Centeno analyzed his public apology and assured it.

Let us remember that this December 3 the influencer YosStop published on her YouTube channel, the public apology to Ainara Suárez; one of the requirements stipulated as a condition for their freedom.

In the video, YosStop apologizes to Ainara Suárez for re-victimizing her, not believing that she had suffered a rape, and for exposing her to receiving insults and death threats against her and her family.

YosStop also asked his followers not to attack Ainara again on social networks and finally thanked the victim for giving him a second chance.

Maryfer Centeno discusses YosStop’s apology

The graphologist Maryfer Centeno analyzed YosStop’s apology to Ainara Suárez and not only assured that the influencer “feels humiliated”, she also affirmed that she was forced to apologize

It was through her TikTok account where the expert spoke of the controversial YosStop video:

“It is clear that she is reading, but above all that she was forced to give this apology, it is not a conviction”

Maryfer Rye

Centeno declared that YosStop “was not born, but is fully complying with what was agreed because that was the condition to get out of prison.”

“Why are you reading? This woman has to fully follow whatever it is, ”explained Maryfer Centeno.

The graphologist assured that YosStop felt sorry when recording the video:

“Notice how he has a slight raised eyebrow, which speaks to us of defiance; her posture is hunched because she feels humiliated, ashamed “

Maryfer Rye

Maryfer also spoke about YosStop’s tone, noting that the slurring of the words, as she did in the audiovisual, indicates that she wanted to end the apology.

“The tone of voice he uses is lower than usual, it is a softer tone of voice. She no longer wants to fight, she is very tired and she is accepting her guilt “

Maryfer Rye

“At times it seems that he is dragging his voice, synonymous with shame and wanting this to happen as quickly as possible. May this public apology go quickly, ”added Maryfer Centeno.

He assured that YosStop was tense and full of helplessness, pain, and emphasized the humiliation of the youtuber.

“The tightness of the lips, with a great tension, it really hurts to say each one of these words. Pronouncing them is a painful thing. They notice how quickly he says it and also with shame, with shame, “said Maryfer Centeno.

“He is almost immobile, very little movement of the body speaks not only of tension but also of impotence. Why is it barely moving? You have two options: you are very angry or you have great self-control right now. When he says ‘Stoppers, I watered her’ there he does look at us, like ‘I agree, I was wrong’, he is sincere when he says it “

Source: SDP