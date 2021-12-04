Netflix says goodbye to the series Grays Anatomy

Recently, it has become known that the famous Serie de Grays Anatomy leaves the streaming platform of Netflix during this month of December, news that has undoubtedly been devastating for thousands of people.

Netflix’s most famous medical series, “Grays Anatomy”, will say goodbye this 2021 to the platform to the surprise of his fans.

After 17 successful seasons and 380 episodes, the most famous medical series, “Grays Anatomy”, will leave the Netflix platform on the last day of 2021.

Notably, “Grays Anatomy” is a television series produced by ABC Signature, Shondaland, and Entertainment One Television, which premiered on the screen on March 27, 2005.

Its plot allows us to enter the hospital area by following the medical complications of patients while we are participants in the personal and romantic lives of doctors.

Among those who stand out the actors: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, TR Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey.

As expected, the news has shocked fans of the series, who were eagerly awaiting season 18.

The great battle between streaming platforms is fought in the field of original productions.

That area where the conversation is currently dominated by titles such as The Beatles: Get back (Disney +), Succession (HBO Max), Maradona: Blessed Dream (Amazon Prime Video) or the end of La casa de papel (Netflix).

It’s true. All seasons of Grey’s anatomy and Modern family are only available through December 31, 2021. It was a pleasure to be with Meredith Gray and the Dunphy family, ”the company wrote.

So far, the reasons why these productions will no longer be part of the platform’s catalog have not been clarified, however, the notice already appears when the title is reproduced.

However, all is not lost, as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is available on Amazon Prime Video and Star Plus.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix only screened the first part of its last season, in which it showed characters such as George O’Malley (TR Knight), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and the theme was developed to through COVID-19.

The end of this relationship between Netflix and the production company of the ABC series, it is said, was the end of the contract.