12/21/2021

Pep Guardiola has always been and will be faithful to team discipline. This time, the technician of the Manchester City He has said that he keeps a close eye on his players during the Christmas period and that those who do not behave properly off the field will be discarded.

Two of the key players in his scheme, Jack grealish Y Phil Foden, they played in the 7-0 win of the City to the Leeds United in the middle of last week, but both were substitutes in the 4-0 win over the Newcastle, Y Guardiola He said that the decision to leave them out was not exactly to get fresh legs into the team.

The Telegraph newspaper published a photo of the two of them on a night out after the game of Leeds. “No, I left them out for rotation,” he said. Guardiola. “I decided on this team because they deserved to play … and not the others”.

“At Christmas I pay a lot of attention to behavior on and off the pitch. And when it is not appropriate off the field, they will not play. We have to be focused all the time due to distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens, “Pep said with a sober tone, demonstrating his power in managing the minutes of the game. City.