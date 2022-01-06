01/06/2022 at 07:38 CET

. / Melbourne

The British Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray beat Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner by a dramatic 6-7 (3), 7-5 and 10-8 to keep options for those in the United Kingdom who depend on a victory by Germany over the Canadians to certify the pass. The hopes of the British seemed to fade when they lost by a set to zero and a break of disadvantage before two of the best servers of the circuit. However, one of the most prominent players of the current edition of the ATP Cup, Daniel Evans, along with the ‘major’ champion Jamie Murray, would hit the table to stay alive in a competition in which they could never reach the semifinals .

In the first game of the morning, the English Evans beat veteran American Isner 6-4, 7-6 (3) in what meant his fourth consecutive victory in the current edition of the ATP Cup. The Birmingham player was not intimidated by the Texan’s 16 direct aces and accumulated 87% of the service points that helped him not to concede any breaking balls during the hour and 35 minutes that made up the clash. “You have to be prepared not to touch the ball several times. He knew he would have chances if he returned a few serves, that’s the nature of these kinds of games & rdquor ;, he explained.

Later, it was the Californian Taylor fritz (23) the one who equaled the crash with a victory over Briton Cameron Norrie (12) by 7-6 (4), 3-6 and 6-1 in the individual that faced the first seeds.

Group C will be resolved after the conclusion of the Canada-Germany match, and the only teams with options are Great Britain, which depends on a victory for Germany, and Canada, which depends on itself.