Wajima-Duran

Julio Gonzalez

When last week we remembered the great fights in the history of our boxing, due to the fight that he was going to hold in the United States Sandor Martin against Mikey Garcia and in the one who finally won, the Spaniard, we want to remind the fans also of the great victories of our boxing. These victories brought us nine world titles and also our first world champion, the Valencian Baltasar “Sangchili”, was the first Spaniard to win a world title in any sporting discipline.

Baltasar Belenguer “Sangchili” He faced the Panamanian Panama Al Brown on June 1, 1935, and for the first time in the history of our sport, a Spaniard managed to win a world title by beating the Valencian by points in fifteen rounds, the Panamanian Al Brown.

The fight was held in the Plaza de Toros de Valencia after suffering a postponement due to bad weather and with little influx of public, but those who attended saw the triumph of his countryman with the world title at stake. Sangchili made an extraordinary fight, of courage and bravery, of overwhelming momentum, pleasantly surprising to see him dose his effort and display a very close guard and an intelligent prudence in the first rounds, which was when the champion could make use of his extremely dangerous right that so many triumphs had given him before the limit.

Sangchili-Brown

On June 24, 1968, the Spanish-Cuban Jose Legrá He was crowned world featherweight champion in the version of the World Council by defeating the titleholder, the Welshman, in five rounds. Howard Winstone. The fight was held at the Cony Beach Arena in Porthcawl, with a capacity for about eleven thousand people who were the ones who witnessed the fight live.

José Legrá won the fight as soon as he got into the ring; He went to the champion, shaking his hand and wishing him luck, from that moment the attitude of both was very clear. A minute into the first round, a bolo-punch from Legrá knocked down the Welshman, who shortly after fell from a magnificent swing. At the end of the assault Winstone went to his corner with his left eye completely closed.

The following rounds were a repetition of the first with an absolute dominance of our compatriot. The fifth would be the last of the contest; in this assault José Legrá came out determined to end hostilities after applying several accurate blows. The English referee, Mr. Harry Gibbs, stepped between the two boxers two minutes and two seconds into the assault, and accompanied the completely dejected Welsh fighter to his corner.

December 16, 1972. For the second time in his career Jose Legra He was crowned featherweight world champion by beating the Mexican champion by TKO in the tenth round Clemente Sanchez, who had lost the title on the scale by not giving the regulation weight.

The fight was held in the Plaza de Toros in the Mexican town of Monterrey, the somewhat slow Mexican was booed by the public who witnessed the combat. The same happened in the second round at 1 minute and 20 seconds with a left from Legrá, who again knocked down Sánchez, who got up and fell again two more times when the round ended. People throw all kinds of objects into the ring.

From the fourth round to the eighth Legrá slows down and seemed to play with the champion who was always looking to get into a clinch to avoid the long hands of the candidate. The tenth would be the final one; In the middle of the assault, a Legrá right hand knocks down Sánchez and the referee stops the fight, naming Legrá the winner. Sánchez fell eleven times before the referee decreed the KO of the hitherto champion.

Sánchez-Legra

On September 21, 1974, the Aragonese boxer Perico Fernandez He is crowned world champion of super lightweight in the version of the World Boxing Council by defeating the Japanese boxer on points Tetsuo “Lyon” Furuyama. The title was vacant due to the resignation of Italian fighter Bruno Arcari, who abandoned the title to gain weight. The fight was held at the Palais des Sports in Rome when the Italian promoters won the auction.

Perico counted on the Italian public that from the beginning of the fight was in his favor, encouraging him in advance, but there were many whistles as soon as the result of the fight was known that gave the Hispanic boxer the winner. The Spaniard failed to convince the fans that they expected much more from him.

The fight was during the fifteen rounds that lasted, very tense, competitive and interesting and at the same time difficult to score with initiative on the part of the two fighters who, without actually displaying a beautiful boxing, were very correct at all times.

On May 18, 1976 in Tokyo (Japan), Jose Duran became world super welterweight champion by defeating Japanese Koichi wajima by KO in the fourteenth round of a fight scheduled at fifteen.

Durán traveled to Tokyo as a scapegoat for Koichi Wajima to revalidate the world title when the official candidate, Argentine Miguel Ángel Castellini, who would be José Durán’s next rival, fell from the list, in the first defense of the Spanish.

The fight was held at the Nihon University in the city of Tokyo and was witnessed by about fifteen thousand spectators. TVE broadcast the combat live.

On December 17, 1977, the Cantabrian Cecilio “Uco” Lastra became world featherweight champion by defeating the hitherto champion, the Panamanian, on points in fifteen rounds Rafael “Brujo” Ortega.

The fight was held in the enclosure of the cattle fair in Torrelavega, a town near Santander, which had a full house, 7,000 people, to witness how his countryman became the seventh Spanish boxer to win a world title. Lastra, superbly prepared, knew how to seize the opportunity by contesting the title. From the first moment of the fight, he dedicated himself to chasing Rafael Ortega, who was retreating and avoiding the fight in the field of the Spanish fighter, who in the third round was about to beat by KO, since after a combination he left the Panamanian lying in the ropes. Until the twelfth round, the Spanish took the initiative being more aggressive, more combative and dominated the Panamanian in all rounds, and from this round the Caribbean fighter tried to counteract the advantage in the score that the Cantabrian had, but he no longer gave him time .

The score was divided. The Venezuelan referee Jesús de Celis gave 147-143 for the Cantabrian, the Panamanian judge Medardo Villalobos 143-148 for the Panamanian and the Spanish judge Jesús Bermejo gave 149-138, in favor of the Spanish.

On January 29, 1999, after twenty-one years, Spanish boxing finally achieved a world title in the person of Javier Castillejo who was crowned world super welterweight champion (WBC) after defeating the North American on points in twelve rounds Keith mullings. The last champion had been the Cantabrian Cecilio “Uco” Lastra in 1977.

The fight was held in the enclosure of the Plaza de Toros La Portada de Leganés, with the presence of eighteen thousand spectators who did not stop encouraging the Spanish fighter throughout the fight.

From the beginning of the fight the Spaniard was better than his rival, he perfectly mastered the distance, better speed of movements and better range of blows, accompanied by an excellent physical preparation that was noticed as the rounds went by.

Mullings, who had won the title of great champion Norris, did not make a great impression during the battle, but this is also a credit to the Spaniard who did not let him do his job and at all times the North American was surprised by the work of the Madrid native.

On May 22, 2009, Gabriel Campillo became the eleventh world champion of Spanish boxing by defeating the Argentine champion by points in twelve rounds Hugo Hernan Garay. The title that was at stake was that of light heavyweight in the version of the World Boxing Association, and the Argentine champion made a voluntary defense of the title won a few months earlier in Germany.

The fight was held at the Hogar de los Tigres Gymnasium in the city of Sunchales, Santa Fe province, a town in the north of the country.

The fight took place with the Argentine champion who came to an end as soon as possible with the candidate, who came as a suitable victim for the champion to revalidate the title. The champion took the candidate to the ropes in the first rounds, but without him going through difficult moments. The Spanish, very well prepared, endured the first rounds without problems. From the sixth, the Spanish took the center of the ring and with the right jab he was undermining the resistance of the Argentine, that each passing round felt more fatigue, and yet the Spanish with some more combination and excellent physical preparation was he was imposing until the last round, the Argentine had to throw everything that was left to level the match; but it was not enough.

Garay-Campillo

On August 18, 2013, the fighter from Alicante Francisco “Kiko” Martínez He was crowned world champion of super bantamweight in the version of the International Boxing Federation by defeating the Colombian by TKO in six rounds Jonathan “Momo” Romero, who made the first defense of the title and was undefeated in his career. Kiko became the twelfth world champion of Spanish boxing and this is the first fight in which a Spaniard has won with the world title at stake in the United States. The fight was held at the Revel Roset in Atlantic City (New Jersey) and was broadcast for Spain by the Intereconomía TV channel.

The secret of the fight was in the first round, Kiko came out determined not to give up his rival and from the beginning he cornered his opponent, taking the air out of him and hitting him up and down incessantly. The following rounds were almost identical to the first: in the second Romero tried to keep his distance, but the Spanish closed well on the ropes and the result was useless for the Colombian. In the third, Kiko pressed a lot and Romero was overcome, conceding a great punishment. The fourth and fifth rounds were of the same common denominator, with one challenger cornering the champion without letting him do his boxing. Almost at the end of the sixth round when two minutes and forty seconds had elapsed, the North American referee David Fields stopped the unequal fight by decreeing the Colombian’s TKO and crowning the Spanish champion.