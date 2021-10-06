“I come well prepared, motivated and ready to put on a good show.” This was what he warned Kevin Baldospino at the press conference last Thursday in England before the television cameras, his rival and the promoter Eddie hearn. The event took place in the Fight Camp by Matchroon In the town of Brentwood (Essex), near London. The one with Miranda Boxing Club and his team arrived at the scene Wednesday with negative PCR.

On Friday, during the weigh-in, it was found that the preparation of the Mirandese boxer was excellent. No problem to lose the 60 kilos limit (131.6 pounds, 59.7 kilos), just like Trusty (131.7 pounds, 59.8 kilos).

Yesterday, at 7:00 p.m., both contestants jumped into the spectacular outdoor ring of the Fight camp. And Baldospino made it clear that his words were not bravado. He had not gone to London for the 8-round bag and to give the victory to the local. On the contrary, he took control of the center of the ring, deployed the left straight repeatedly and quickly, connected good hands to the Englishman’s body and placed his right curve unceremoniously. The British narrators of the television broadcast repeatedly praised not only the courage of the Mirandés but also his good boxing.

The 8 rounds passed in a similar way, with alternatives, two colorful boxers alternating attacks and defenses. Both made it clear that they knew how to use the uppercut and that they moved brilliantly. Baldospino repeatedly took his opponent to the corner, who, between rounds 4 and 7, accused the lack of air that his hands generated to the Mirandés abdomen.

At the end of the fight, the sole judge made public a score of 75 – 76 favorable to Fiaz. Single point. In social networks, specialized journalists advocated for the null and even for a victory by two points in favor of Baldospino.

The Mirandés, born in Guayaquil, Ecuador) 27 years ago he now has a record of nine victories and two void in 17 fights. On March 13, 2020, everything was ready in the city of Burgos for a Spanish championship, that of the feather, to be held, many years after the brothers Sanchez or Kid Bello they will dispute theirs. Baldospino would be measured at Christopher Llorente backed by its public thanks to a decisive municipal support. It was the weekend in which the State of Alarm was declared. The delays and injuries advised Baldospino to renounce his co-aspirant status.

Proud of his fight, although disappointed by the verdict, the Mirandés will now seek to add victories to qualify for the super featherweight title.

