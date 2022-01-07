He said Jon rahm before the start of Sentry Tournament of Champions that he had been good with the disconnection time in the final stretch of 2021. After an outstanding previous year, he had yet to capture that feeling on the field and he did it at the first turn in the tournament that brings together last year’s champions on the PGA circuit.

Jon Rahm is second after a great first round in which, with a-7 With respect to par 73 of the field, it shares a place with Daniel berger and with Patrick Cantlay and is just one hit from the leader Cameron smith. The Barrika player has left great sensations in his debut and aspires to stay in the ointment this Friday in order to fight for the title during the weekend.

Smith, with -8 he has signed two eagles (pairs five of the 5 and 15, five birdies and a bogey in his debut in the tournament to become the first leader. However, equality is maximum and those who follow him most closely are those -7 of Berger (eight birdies and one bogey), Cantlay (eagle in par five of 15, six birdies and a bogey) and a Rahm what has he achieved seven birdies without fail.

Kapalua, in Maui County (Hawaii), hosts the first major tournament of 2022 until next Sunday. Rahm has shared one of the stellar matches of the first round with the Olympic champion Xander schauffele (thirteenth with -4) and he has profited from it by showing a solid game that has allowed him to recover the great sensations that accompanied him throughout most of 2021.

The one from Barrika plays for the fifth time this Tournament of Champions, although this time he does so with the added motivation of be number 1 in the world and have to defend yourself from the pressure of their pursuers. Rahm, second in this tournament in 2018, wants to emulate Sergio garcia, the only Spanish champion of the contest, in 2002.

To try it has started with seven birdies without fail that initially position him among the best. Rahm had the first opportunity to beat the course on the first hole of the tournament, but he was not successful with the putt. He has had to row in the next two, with an exit to the right of the green on par three on 2 and two long birdie putts on 3 and 4. Thus, he has sealed three more pairs awaiting the moment of take off on your return.

This has come on the 5th hole, a par five from which Rahm has built a streak of three consecutive birdies. For starters, a long putt for eagle was on the verge of earning him a jackpot, although he came up a bit short and had to sign the birdie. Jon has continued with those good feelings in par four of the 6 after a great second shot from the fairway and a great birdie option that he has not missed. His longest birdie putt was on par four of the 7th hole, but Rahm made it too.

Rahm has since been adding pairs, despite the fact that you have wasted good birdie options as in the par five of the 9 or in the par four of 10. He waited for the moment to return to convert his opportunities and this has arrived in par four of 13, in which a sensational approach from the fairway has left him the given birdie. So yeah, Jon has kept his great feelings until the very end. A very long outing at par four on 14, circumventing the bunkers, allowed him to make another great approach to seal his fifth birdie of the day afterwards.

Rahm did not achieve sixth in par five on 15, after missing a great chance, but he immediately amended it with another huge approach in par four on 16. Finally, after letting another option slip away in 17, he put the tie on his return with the seventh birdie of the day in par five of 18, in which he threw a long putt for eagle.

In short, Rahm signed a round with many options to beat the field, well in the long game and very successful in the approaches to the flag. In this way, he ended up fully involved in the fight, three strokes from a Smith who will try to defend his position of privilege in the second round against that pressure from Jon, from Daniel berger and of Patrick Cantlay.

Of course, after the first round there are many men who have positioned themselves at the top. They share the fifth place with -6 the Korean Sungjae Im (eagle in par five of 5, five birdies and a bogey), the American Kevin Na (eight birdies and two bogeys) and the South African Erik van rooyen (six birdies without failure).

Something further back has started Collin morikawa, Rahm’s main pursuer in the fight for number one. The American is eighth at -5 after starting with seven birdies and two bogeys. Share position with your compatriots Brooks koepka (seven birdies and a double bogey), Joel dahmen (five birdies without fail) and Talor gooch (an eagle, four birdies and a bogey) and with the South African Garrick Higgo (five birdies without failure).

Classification after the first round (par 73)

1. Cameron Smith (Australia) 65

2. Daniel Berger (United States) 66

2. Jon Rahm (Spain) 66

2. Patrick Cantlay (United States) 66

5. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa) 67

5. Kevin Na (USA) 67

5. Sungjae Im (South Korea) 67

8. Garrick Higgo (South Africa) 68

8. Joel Dahmen (United States) 68

8. Brooks Koepka (United States) 68

8. Talor Gooch (United States) 68

8. Collin Morikawa (United States) 68