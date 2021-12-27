We tell you five infallible tricks to keep your tires in good condition, one of the key elements in the safety of your vehicle.

The tires They are one of the key elements for the car, since it is the only thing that keeps it in contact with the road and, therefore, they play a really important role in terms of safety. That is precisely why keep tires in good condition it seems capital.

We tell you five infallible tricks to keep them in good condition, which will improve driving and allow you to save by extending their useful life.

Check the pressure

The most basic but at the same time one of the most key aspects for tires: that they have the correct pressure makes wear is optimal and does not have to be changed prematurely.

If the pressure is what it should, it will wear out evenly, if it is less than it should be, there will be more contact surface and consumption will increase, and if it is higher it will decrease the grip.

Check the valves

Closely related to the previous point, the valves They are a very important component of the tire, since its good condition depends on whether or not it loses air.

Check them, usually when you inflate the tires, to see if there are leaks and at the slightest sign, change them. Also, do the same with the plugs, since the plastic ones tend to crack.

The parallel

Review the wheel alignment it is important in a number of areas, including the fact that, if not correct, tire wear will be greater than normal.

But it is also that it causes an increase in consumption, the wheels do not grip as they should and, in addition, the steering will not act as it has to, which reduces safety at the wheel.

The balanced

It may be an aspect more focused on comfort than safety, but it is still something that you should take into account with regard to the “footwear” of the car.

When you change the wheels, check the balance as, if it is not correct, there will be some vibrations quite annoying that, in addition, they can end up affecting both the steering and the suspension of the car.

Put them in good shelter

It may be a truism, but the tires will be better preserved if they are in a suitable place, not if you dismantle them (in the event of a hypothetical change of wheels in winter and summer) but even with the car itself.

External agents as rain, sun or extreme temperatures affect the rubber and damage it, so if they can be in a dry and well ventilated area, all the better.

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.