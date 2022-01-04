

Since 1939 some sculptures have been exhibited in the British Museum, while the Acropolis Museum only exhibits copies.

Photo: Milos Bicanski / .

On the occasion of the return of ten fragments to the Acropolis Museum, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the return of all the Parthenon sculptures, especially from the UK.

“The reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures is not a question of distance because, whether they are here in Athens or in any other part of the world, their destination can only be the Sacred Rock (the Acropolis) and this great museum”, Mitsotakis pointed out from the Parthenon Room.

The prime minister stressed that the return of the pieces found in the British Museum “It is a request from UNESCO and a request from the majority of public opinion in the UK as well.”

Mitsotakis added that this is an issue that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “understands personally” with whom he exchanged views at their recent meeting.

Regarding Johnson, he stressed: “Having himself received classical studies and being an amateur of ancient Greece, I am sure that he will not block any possible future agreement, lifting any possible political obstruction.”

“If necessary, Mitsotakis concluded on Johnson’s predisposition, modifying the British law on museums to facilitate the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures.”

The return of the pieces that are in the British Museum “is a request of UNESCO”. (Photo: LEON NEAL / . / .)

Pieces and fragments of Greek culture in various countries

The ten fragments installed today together with the rest of the pieces, until now preserved in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, come from the Friesian, the metopes and the pediments of the Parthenon.

One of them, the upper part of a young head, is connected with the figure of the second left supervisor of the Panathenaic procession, represented in stone VII of the eastern frieze and it is the only fragment of the authentic stone in the Acropolis Museum , since the rest is in the Louvre Museum, in Paris.

The Greek Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, present at the event, stressed that the return of these pieces is not only symbolic, but also “absolutely essential”, as part of Greece’s fight for the repatriation of all the Parthenon sculptures.

At the beginning of the 19th century, the marbles traveled to the United Kingdom when the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Thomas Bruce, better known as Lord Elgin, who defined himself as a lover of antiquities, obtained permission from the Sultan to take part of the metopes and the interior frieze of the Parthenon.

He sold it to his Government for 35,000 pounds and since 1939 these jewels have been exhibited in the British Museum, while the Acropolis Museum only exhibits copies.

With information from DW.

Also read:

Shrunken human heads found during anti-smuggling raid in Turkey

Massachusetts man buys drawing for $ 30 but discovers it could be worth 50 million

New York returns 200 antiquities from illegal traffic to Italy