11/10/2021

On at 20:36 CET

Dani carvajal Spain’s sheepskin will be worn again this Thursday against Greece (8:45 p.m.) more than a year after its appearance with the Spanish team, on a distant September 3, 2020, against Germany (1-1). Luis Enrique has appealed to his experience as far as injuries have respected him. And the Real Madrid side is delighted to be at the Asturian’s command.

The one from Leganés compared Lucho with Julen Lopetegui, the coach with whom he has identified the most throughout his already extensive sports career: “With Julen I had a very good experience, because I have felt very identified with his way of seeing the football, but I have also said it about Luis Enrique. From the first call I was impregnated with the way he sees football, going on the attack and pressing up. I like that he understands football playing for and for the team “.

The Madridista also had words of praise for the new group that the Asturian coach has formed in his second stage at the head of the Spanish team: “It is a fantastic group. I have seen the documentary of the last European Championship and there is a very healthy atmosphere in it. They all go to one. They all have a smile and contribute their grain of sand whether they play or not and that is very important. “

Win yes or yes

Carvajal delved into the significance of the match against the Hellenic team: “Playing everything for everything is an atypical situation in my career. We need to win yes or yes and on Sunday do the same against Sweden, because it is the only way to be in Qatar. It will be very difficult and you have to face it as a final. If we had to play the repechage, it would be very complicated and we will try to avoid it by all means “

The Real Madrid full-back does not believe that the pressure will take its toll on them, but he acknowledged that he is not used to this type of game: “I am fortunate to play for a team that always struggles to win. I have not had to live to play to avoid a decline, which is a very tough situation, because it can even lead to the disappearance of a club. The pressure to reach a goal is beautiful and you have to enjoy it. “

The one from Leganés does not even consider being left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup: “Spain has the obligation to win every game and that is how we understand it from within. It’s the goal we set for ourselves when we put on this shirt. “