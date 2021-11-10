11/10/2021 at 06:31 CET

Spain will play its qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday in Greece (8:45 pm). The team led by Luis Enrique needs to win to take first place on Sunday in Sweden’s visit to La Cartuja. Else, could be doomed to a difficult play-off. He could even miss out on a World Cup date.

It is not the first time that Spain has played its qualification for a great tournament against the Hellenic team. Both teams were classified in group 6 in the qualifying phase for Euro 2004. And the team led by Otto Rehhagel sent Iñaki Sáez’s team to the repechage for the first time in the history of the Spanish team. Two years later there would be a second, against Slovakia, to attend the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The events took place on June 7, 2003. Spain received Greece as the leader and could virtually certify its classification for the Portuguese event. But Rehhagel’s team prevailed with a lone goal from Stylianas Giannakopoulos. It was Iñaki Sáez’s first defeat at the head of the Spanish team. The Bilbao coach would only reap another KO in his 23 games on the Spanish bench, but it was the one who got him out of the tournament prematurely. Spain fell to host Portugal (1-0), with a goal from Nuno Gomes, and did not even agree to the crosses.

But this is another story. What focuses us here is that match against Greece and the consequent play-off against Norway. Far from straightening the course, Spain stopped depending on itself after puncturing in Northern Ireland (0-0) and subsequent victories against Ukraine (2-1) and Armenia (0-4) were sterile, since Greece did not failed against Ukraine (1-0) or Northern Ireland (1-0).

Fateful defeat at La Romareda

Spain played that night at La Romareda with Casillas, Salgado, Puyol, Iván Helguera, Raúl Bravo, Etxeberria (Joaquín, 59 ‘), Marchena (Sergio, 76’), Valerón, Vicente (De Pedro, 59 ‘), Raúl and Morientes . Greece lined up Nikopolidis, Seitaridis, Dabizas, Dellas, Venetidis, Zagorakis, Giannakopoulos, Tsartas (Karagounis, 37 ‘), Charisteas (Lapis, 35’), Kapsis and Vryzas. The Hellenes took a full revenge of the 0-2 of the first round.

The Spanish team amended their mistake in the play-off against Norway. Not without suffering, since in the first leg he had to come back from Steffen Iversen’s opening goal. He did not achieve it until five minutes from the end and with an own goal from Henning Berg that rounded off that of Raúl. The return was sensing an ordeal, but Spain hit the table beating the Norwegians with goals from Raúl, Vicente and Joseba Etxeberria.