11/10/2021

On at 16:44 CET

Spain is played this Thursday in Greece (8:45 pm) a good part of its options to be in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. It will do so with the Blaugrana Gavi as one of the key figures in Luis Enrique’s schemes. His partner at Barça will not be due to injury Pedri, also fixed for the Asturian. The two young talents emerged from the culé quarry have become the focus of attention in this second stage of Lucho on the Spanish bench.

Pedri debuted on March 25, 2021 precisely in the visit of Greece (1-1) in this World Cup qualifying phase. And he no longer moved from the eleven, becoming the youngest footballer to represent Spain in a European Championship, at 18 years, 6 months and 18 days, surpassing Miguel Tendillo, who held this record since 1980. A tournament in which it would be chosen as the best youngster, after also becoming the youngest Spanish international to play a tie.

Gavi broke even more precocious records when Luis Enrique gave him the alternative in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League against Italy (1-2) on October 6, 2021. The one from Los Palacios played at 17 years and 62 days, surpassing the Ángel Zubieta’s registration in force since 1936.

The irruption of these two young footballers has created not a few debates, especially among the hosts related to Real Madrid, who do not digest that there is no representative of the ‘white house’ in Lucho’s calls.

Amazed with the precocity of Pedri and Gavi

The Spanish coach has no doubt about the quality of the two Blaugrana. And neither do his teammates. In an interview with ‘El País’, Real Madrid player Álvaro Morata praised Pedri and Gavi.

“Nowadays it is amazing, because when I was 17 years old it cost me a lot to train with the first team. And the first time I came here, I don’t know if to see Iniesta, Cesc … But now you see Pedri or Gavi and they seem to be 32 years old. It’s crazy “, explains a Morientes absolutely amazed by the precociousness of the two Barça midfielders:” I asked Gavi where he lived and he told me that in La Masia, because he just turned 17- The mother who I give birth, I take more than ten years out of him. “

The striker on loan to Juventus highlighted the excellent performance that both are offering in the Spanish team: “You have to have the technique, not the maturity and they are technically privileged. The Eurocup that Pedri did was spectacular and with Gavi, I saw the game live against Italy and I didn’t believe it was his first game. He hit and ate them all. “

His difficult situation with Spain

Morata also analyzed the difficult personal situation he is going through with Spain, due to the whistles that the fans have dedicated to him in his latest appearances: “It’s unpleasant. Being whistled can’t make me angry, even if it bothers me, but there are things that have to be done. move forward, as is the hatred that is shown. I have seen children with their parents and they with angry faces and that is what their son learns. “

The Madrid striker remembers the missed penalty against Italy that separated Spain from the final of the Eurocup: “At the time when I was the most watched person in Spain, I shot a penalty against Slovakia, which we later thrashed, but we could have eliminated. Then, against Italy, I threw the one that left us out. Winning the Eurocup would have been a victory, but for me it was already overcoming a situation that was tragic. There were times when I woke up in the room and did not feel like anything. Until I went down to breakfast and saw my colleagues or talked to my wife on the phone and regained the desire for everything. “.