11/11/2021 at 21:09 CET

Sport.es

Gavi is the only FC Barcelona footballer in the eleven of Spain against Greece, after Luis Enrique has decided to leave captain Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the bench, two fixed in the schemes of the Asturian in his second stage at the head of the Spanish team.

The absence of Badía and L’Hospitalet has an explanation beyond technical or tactical considerations. Busquets and Jordi Alba are warned of sanction and a card in the meeting this Thursday would separate them from the final against Sweden next Sunday at La Cartuja (8:45 pm).

The unexpected defeat of the Swedes in Georgia (2-0) has changed all previous approaches and has turned the a priori momentous duel at the Athens Olympic Games into almost a formality. Before Georgia-Sweden, Spain was forced to beat Greece to reach the last match with options to storm the top of the group. After the Nordic KO, Spain can be first even losing this Thursday in Athens.

In other words, the duel against the Hellenes is no longer a final, so it was not necessary to risk with Busquets and Jordi Alba. The real final will be on Sunday at La Cartuja. So Luis Enrique has bet on Rodri and José Luis Gayà.

Untouchable Gavi

The absence of the two veteran footballers has left their young teammate Gavi as the only culé representative in the eleven of the Spanish team. The one from Los Palacios has become untouchable since his arrival, at the beginning of October, when Luis Enrique, surprised by his irruption at FC Barcelona, ​​claimed him for the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

Gavi started in the semifinals against Italy, becoming the youngest international in the history of the Spanish team, aged 17 years and 62 days. And it has not moved from eleven. He repeated in the final against France and now he has also been in the game against Greece. The midfielder played 158 of the 180 minutes of the UEFA Nations League.