11/09/2021 at 21:12 CET

The Spanish selection has landed shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Elefthérios Venizelos international airport in Athens, where a coach was waiting for him that has transferred him to his concentration hotel, the Intercontinental Hotel in Athens, where he will establish his headquarters to prepare for the decisive meeting of this Thursday against Greece.

The Spanish expedition has set foot on Hellenic lands, aware that it cannot afford any mistakes in the Athens Olympics if it wants to directly seal its qualification for the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Luis Enrique has been working in this regard with his footballers since yesterday, Monday, when the internationals gathered at the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas.

Spain currently occupies the second place that would lead to a dangerous play-off, two points behind Sweden, which leads the classification. The team led by Luis Enrique will play with the advantage of knowing the result of the Swedes in Georgia (18.00 hours), since their duel against Greece is scheduled for 20.45. A Swedish victory would force Spain to win in Greece. And on Sunday, to the Nordics.

Spaniards must be very careful, because a defeat against the Hellenic team could even leave them out of the World Cup event, since those of John van’t Schip would be located just one point behind the combined of Luis Enrique with the visit of Kosovo still to be settled.

Spain has landed in Greece with important casualties such as that of the blaugrana Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia or the groguet Yéremy Pino. Luis Enrique has pulled news like Raúl de Tomás and Diego Llorente to alleviate these absences