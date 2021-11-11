11/11/2021

Sport.es

Spain has jumped to the Athens Olympics ready to assault the leadership of group B after the unexpected defeat of Sweden in Georgia (2-0). The team led by Luis Enrique has surrounded the goal of Odisseas Vlachodimos from the opening whistle and has had good chances, especially in the boots of the rookie Raúl de Tomás.

The Spanish team, however, has opened the can thanks to a controversial action, a rigorous penalty on Íñigo Martínez at the exit of a corner. There has been a small uproar in the small area and . center-back has fallen to a possible trip by a Hellenic footballer who was on the ground. Regardless of the action being debatable, the Greeks have claimed a previous hand from Aymeric Laporte.

Pole Szymon Marciniak has marked the penalty spot and his compatriots Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Marcia Borkowski have validated their decision from the VOR room.

The hex is broken

Sarabia has taken responsibility and he has deceived the Hellenic goal, breaking the streak of five penalties that Spain had failed in a row and that was a record in the history of the Spanish team. Leaving aside, of course, the last two rounds of penalties against Switzerland and Italy in the last European Championship.

Spain did not score from eleven meters since September 6, 2020 in the defeat of Ukraine (4-0), when Sergio Ramos scored. Since then, Sergio Ramos missed two maximum penalties against Switzerland; Abel Ruiz, against Lithuania; Gerard Moreno against Poland and Morata, against Slovakia.

The Juventus forward also missed his penalty in the penalty shoot-out against Italy that pulled Spain out of the Euro Cup final. Hence, the launch was given to Sarabia.