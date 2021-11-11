11/11/2021

On at 13:42 CET

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team plays this Thursday a momentous match against Greece in their aspirations to qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

La Roja will have to win if Sweden has defeated Gerogia hours before in Tiblisi to arrive at the game next Sunday at La Cartuja in Seville with options to snatch the leadership from the Swedes. The Scandinavians occupy the first place of the group that gives direct access to the World Cup with two points more than Spain.

Luis Enrique is defining his eleven and a question appears per line, except in the goal. Under sticks is fixed Unai Simón, who has completely closed the debate in the Spanish goal, relegating David de Gea.

In defense, the centrals will be Laporte and Pau Torres before the loss due to injury of Eric Garcia, while JOrdi Alba will be on the left-back. On the right there is the unknown, although Dani Carvajal starts with an advantage due to his greater offensive vocation compared to César Azpilicueta.

In the core, Busquets and Koke are fixed, while the third square is in dispute between Gavi and Carlos Soler. The young Blaugrana performed at a high level in the UEFA Nations League, where the Valencian player was injured. In favor of Soler plays his greatest verticality and the two goals he scored in his first two games with La Roja. Spain will need to score and this gives the footballer che a certain advantage.

In attack, Morata and Dani Olmo return after their injuries and they point to an eleven where Ferran Torres and Oyarzabal, the scorers in the Nations, will not be. Neither will Ansu Fati play, who was injured in Balaídos, nor Yerémi Pino, the revelation at the Milan tournament. RDT is shaping up to be a shock if the match gets complicated.

The third point is outlined Pablo Sarabia, who gained prominence during the Eurocup, although without ruling out the option of Pablo Fornals, in great moment with West Ham and that he scored a decisive goal in the Kosovo match.

Possible alignment

Unai Simón, Carvajal, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Koke, Carlos Soler, Dani Olmo, Morata and Sarabia.

An eleven with which Spain will seek to impose itself on a Greek team that aims to be very defensive, as he already demonstrated in the duel in Granada that ended with a draw (1-1)