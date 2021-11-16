11/16/2021 at 06:14 CET

The greek Maria sakkari, sixth in the world ranking, defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday and qualified for the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals which is played in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The start of the game was with a break on each side. After which Sabalenka proposed more with his fearsome serve and his successful returns from different angles of the court, but Sakkari held on.

In the eighth ‘game’ the Belarusian broke serve and escaped 5-3, however he could not confirm by closing the game with a double fault, with which Sakkari, after winning the point with his serve, equalized the set, and caused the ‘tie break’.

Sakkari was impeccable with her serviceSabalenka otherwise, committed two double faults when trailing 2-1 and was obliterated in the remainder of sudden death.

Despite the fact that he made numerous unforced errors in the second set, Sabalenka took advantage of 4-3 in the serve of the Greek, who remained focused and in the tenth game, when the Belarusian served for the set, she broke for 5-5.

Sabalenka went ahead with Sakkari’s serve, in the eleventh game, but did not confirm, the Greek returned to tie and again they went to the tie break, which Sabalenka won 8-6.

After a couple of breaks on each side in the first five games of the final set, Sakkari took advantage of Sabalenka’s double faults, who had 20 throughout the game, broke in the seventh game and secured the victory.

On the first shift this Monday, the Polish Iga Swiatek, ninth in the world ranking, won 7-5, 6-4 to the Spanish Paula Badosa and took away the undefeated.

Badosa confessed that his concentration was on the semifinal match this Tuesday against his compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza, which limited her against the Polish, with timely breaks at the end of each set.

The WTA Finals, which takes place in Guadalajara, with a prize pool of five million dollars, will have this Tuesday the phase of the four best with the duels between Badosa and Muguruza, early in the morning and the Estonian Annet Kontaveit against Sakkari, at night.