01/11/2022 at 17:03 CET

Sport.es

After three years without mooing, The Giant Cow confirms its celebration for this Wednesday, January 12 (from 09:00 a.m.), in the La Cantera area, in Cueto (Santander, Cantabria). Local surfers and wave forecast experts point out that the necessary factors that ensure quality and safety have been aligned for the championship: good swell, with adequate energy and wind, the necessary coefficient, high tide at a good time & mldr; all this translates into 6 meter high waves that in some series could be even higher.

The format of the championship continues to be invitational and will feature, of course, the best Cantabrian specialists in big wave surfing such as Luis and Nico García, Nano Riego, Miguel Welsh or Juan Terán, among others. There will also be representatives from other parts of the world: from the Basque Country to Galicia, through the Canary Islands, Portugal or Argentina, among other countries. Among them, previous champions of La Vaca Gigante such as Natxo Gonzalez, Alex Zirke or Juan Fernandez. The respected Chilean surfer will also participate Rafael Tapia, who will attend on behalf of El Buey Santos del Mar, the big wave surfing championship in Arica (Chile) with which they are launching twinning.

Thanks to the sponsorship of BMW and Mini Grünblau, Plea Beach House and the institutions of Santander and Cantabria, this edition will have a prize money of € 3,000 and it will have a live streaming that can be followed on the Club ObsessionA2 YouTube channel.

A safe competitionIn 2019, La Vaca Gigante brought together more than 10,000 people in this enclave of the northern coastal park of the city of Santander, one of the largest natural spaces in the capital of Cantabria. For this edition and due to the sanitary situation and the facilities offered by the place, the organization reminds us of the importance of wearing a mask and respecting safety distances. In addition, they also recommend coming with hiking boots or katiuskas, as well as sports clothing, since the heavy rains and inclement weather these days have left the area visibly muddy.

The Giant Cow gathered more than 10,000 people in 2019

| © Juanjo Ruiz

From the Obsession A2 Club of Santander they explain that this year they have worked “very hard” for the Giant Cow to moo again. Only thanks to the efforts of all the people involved (workers, collaborators, institutions and sponsors) will it be possible to enjoy this competition again. They assure that “It will be a safe competition both on land and sea, since it is the most important point for surfers to give their approval to participate in one of the most complicated waves that currently exist in Europe; and that the public can enjoy it with tranquility “.