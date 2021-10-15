Entering the town of Green Bank is like going back to the 80s, without cell phones and without WiFi. Or even a few decades before, because there is no radio, no gasoline cars …

At Green Bank electromagnetic waves created by humans are prohibited since 1958.

To the point that there are police patrols that search the area looking for cell phones, WiFi, radios or microwaves that heat food that are not insulated.

Too non-diesel fuel cars are prohibited. Why is there what seems like a technology phobia? In fact, it is the opposite. The most advanced science is practiced at Green Bank. If you carefully examine the opening photo of the news, you will find the solution to the riddle.

Green Bank is within the National Zone of Radioelectric Silence, a 33,700-square-kilometer region in Southern Virginia.

In this area, where more than 8,000 inhabitants live, electromagnetic waves are limited. But it is in the town of Green Bank, in an area of ​​about 21,000 square meters, where they are completely prohibited.

As you can see in the opening photo of the news, in the background, there it is located the Green Bank Observatory, the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope.

It is 148 meters high and its antenna covers an area of ​​almost 10,000 square meters.

This telescope measures the radio waves emitted by stars such as stars or pulsars, and for the measurements to be correct, it is necessary that there are no artificial electromagnetic waves.

Because mobile phones and WiFi are prohibited, and microwaves to heat food, are isolated. Only diesel vehicles are allowed because those of gasoline use spark plugs that also disturb the waves.

As Business Insider tells us, in the town of Green Bank, located next to the telescope, live astronomers and spies who work there, as there are also an NSA spy center.

But over the years they have come to town people fleeing technology. Among them, several dozen affected by the Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome.

They are wave sensitive people who suffer from rashes and headaches, even with Bluetooth headphones.

It is a controversial disease, because doctors have not found the cause and many believe that it has a psychological origin. But people who suffer from it are convinced that it is because of their sensitivity to waves.

Nevertheless, many of the people in the quiet zone resist the ban. Agents tracking the waves have detected up to 175 illegal WiFi access points, that force to dismantle.

Many locals ask to cancel the National Zone of Radioelectric Silence. Can’t we even reserve a few square kilometers of the planet for science?