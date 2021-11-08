Warner Bros. has had many problems in recent years to successfully develop the story of its superheroes, however, the above does not make them lose the will to develop stories for the small screen. With Marvel Studios premiering series on the Disney Plus platform, Warner wants to rise to the occasion with new projects for television, one of them is Green Lantern, announced for HBO Max several months ago. Things are taking shape little by little with this title and now it is revealed through The Illuminerdi that the production would include an adult and dark tone, similar to that of Watchmen – 80%.

What are the details we know about the new Green Lantern series? It will have 10 chapters and its showrunner is Seth Grahame-Smith, writer of LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%. Green Lantern represents a wide catalog of characters that have rarely had the opportunity to be developed in live action projects, but very soon fans will see their dreams come true. Warner and HBO already have the series underway and it seems that something great is coming.

The Illuminerdi reports that Warner wants something spectacular with the Green Lantern series starring Finn Wittrock, something on par with what was achieved by Watchmen, that prolific series that stood out at the Emmy Awards some time ago. The production will include several of the most popular Green Lanterns in comics and would have the style of Watchmen; It is clear that the studio wants to go far with this title, as far as the adaptation of the Alan Moore comic or even what WandaVision achieved – 95% at the time. Very soon we will witness a voracious competition that will once again have the superhero genre as the most seen and commented on.

This is not the first time that we will have a real action adventure for the famous Green Lantern. Recall the 2011 movie, which tells the story of reckless test pilot Hal Jordan, who is granted an alien ring that grants him otherworldly powers and induces him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps. Green Lantern was directed by Martin Campbell and, in addition Reynolds, features performances by Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard and Mark Strong. Without a doubt it is one of the worst received jobs of Ryan and Warner, and we need very little footage to figure that out.

There are few fans who agree that Green Lantern in live-action has been cursed forever by the movie of Reynolds and that we will never see an adaptation to the height again. But maybe Warner Bros. will make us change our minds with the series that is preparing for HBO Max and be able to grant an adventure worthy of the character on television. At the moment no release date has been announced for the project.

Warner Bros. and DC have many plans for film and television. Despite the many setbacks of the past, the association works doing everything possible to become the alternative of choice for fans of the genre, presenting ambitious projects with their favorite characters. Has the time come for Green Lantern to get the recognition it so deserves in live-action format? Only time will tell us if he achieves a place of honor among the productions of DC and Warner Bros. and if he stands out above other superheroes who have achieved success in theaters or on television.

