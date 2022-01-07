01/07/2022

On at 19:58 CET

The pending match of matchday 14 of the Endesa League between Barça and BAXI Manresa, it can finally be played after Barça has recovered troops, among those who were ‘touched’ and with Kyle Kuric, who finally tested negative in the last PCR.

That means that el Barça will be able to count on at least 10 players from the usual ones to measure themselves against the Bages team, a game scheduled for a few days, but everything was pending of if the Barça would have enough players to face it. And there is already a green light.

Barça recovered three players who were confined and it was not until today that the PCR tests carried out were negative, and therefore, they can be incorporated into the team’s work. They were the first three to fall, Pierre Oriola, Kyle Kuric and Nick Calathes.

Oriola and Calathes are still low

All three tested negative, although the only one who will be able to play this Sunday is Kuric, since Oriola suffers an overload in the right sacroiliac joint, as announced by the club, and he will not be available either. Nick Calathes, who is in the final phase of recovery.

It is also expected that the ‘headdresses’ will be ready to meet against BAXI Cory Higgins, who suffered from some back pain, and Latvian Rolands Smits, who suffered from a flu, but it is already reestablished and therefore it will play.

Barça therefore has 10 players from the squad for the match: guard Rokas Jokubaitis, guard Kyle Kuric, forward Cory Higgins and Nigel-Hayes, power forwards Nikola Mirotic and Rolands Smits and Turkish center Sertac Sanli, as well as youngsters Ubal, Nnaji and Villar.

Waiting for the negative

More players could still join the call for the BAXI duel if throughout the day of this Saturday Brandon Davies, Nicola Laprovittola and the coach himself, Saras Jasikevicius, who have already completed the confinement after a week, were negative, but they still do not have a negative PCR.

In the event that they were finally negative in the tests that will be carried out this Saturday, They would already be available for Sunday’s game, although obviously, they would not be in their best physical condition but they could help from the bench. Who will not miss it for sure if it tests negative is the coach, who has had to ‘suffer’ all this situation as well as his players confined to his home.

Those that do not arrive in any way are the last registered cases, those of Dante Exum, Sergi Martínez, and the B player, Bonilla, who will have to wait a few more days.