Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, They can make us feel heavy, bloated, and with the sensation of weight gain. In such a way that at the beginning of each year, the first week of January, we are all interested in giving ourselves a break from excesses and taking advantage of it to purify the body as much as possible. Although, most of us tend to have that renewed desire to feel better physically and emotionally, and of course to start new and healthy habits. It is important to do it gradually without extreme dieting or detox that can harm your health or end in the dreaded rebound effect. One of the best and easiest ways to do it is to bet on foods that promote a gentle detoxification, that accelerate the metabolism and that at the same time provide all the nutrients that the body needs. Detox soups are a great addition to any cleansing routine, they are also filling and very easy to integrate into your daily routine without falling into deprivation. This green detox soup is a true nutritional treasure, to balance the functioning of the body and stimulate its natural detoxification.

It’s wonderful to know that in one simple pot, so many powerful healthy whole foods packed with nutrition come together. Which not only gently activate the body’s cleaning mechanism, are associated with great benefits to strengthen the immune system, prevent diseases, improve digestive and intestinal function. Additionally, this green soup helps stimulate and promote weight loss through multiple pathways.– Improves liver function helps eliminate toxins quickly and safely, which can reduce body weight.

Although there are all kinds of soup recipes for weight loss, there are some ingredients that are a basic addition; especially for its benefits for promote liver cleansing such as green leafy vegetables, alkalizing tubers loaded with potassium and anti-inflammatory spices. Also, fiber, healthy fats, and quality protein are essential when preparing a nutritious detox meal. At this point it is no secret to say that the intestinal microbiota needs fiber to function properly, the consumption of foods rich in prebiotics and fermented foods such as probiotics is particularly recommended, which play an indispensable role in strengthening the health of the intestinal system and promoting the diversity of good bacteria. So some good advice from nutrition experts is to add navy beans as a great source of plant-based protein and fiber and miso as a probiotic.

This green detox soup recipe is characterized by el use of green vegetables that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and great anti-inflammatory propertiess. Which stimulate the production of glutathione, one of the most beneficial antioxidants for the immune system and purifying processes. Furthermore, it has been shown that consuming green soup regularly, combined with a balanced diet in general, prevents obesity and excess weight. Best of all, it is very easy to integrate the consumption of this rich and creamy vegetable soup into your daily diet. It is advisable to consume a small cup of soup before meals, It is beneficial for reducing caloric intake and promoting satiety mechanisms. In addition, its nutrients benefit the healthy cleansing of the colon, which eliminates fats, liquids and retained waste.

Complementary to the daily consumption of this rich soup, it’s important to stay away from sugar, processed foods, and alcohol. Bet on drinking plenty of natural fluids such as water and herbal teas and you will soon notice wonderful results.

Green detox soup recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 small head of broccoli (about 250 rooks) cut into florets

– 1 carrot, diced

– 2 cups fresh spinach

– 1 finely chopped yellow onion

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 medium parsnip diced

– 1 stalk of celery

– 1/2 yellow bell pepper, diced

– 1 cup cooked canellini beans

– 2 cups low sodium vegetable broth

– 2 teaspoons miso paste

– ½ teaspoon cayenne

– ½ inch grated fresh ginger

– 1 teaspoon salt

– Coconut yogurt, to serve

– Freshly ground black pepper, to decorate

Preparation mode:

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a medium saucepan, add the onion, celery, carrot, parsnip and garlic. Cook over medium heat for five minutes, stirring frequently. Add the grated ginger and cayenne pepper, stir to mix the ingredients well, then add the vegetable broth and beans. Bring to a boil over medium heat, cover the pot and cook. over low heat for 20 minutes. Add the broccoli and spinach and simmer for 5 more minutes without the lid. Add the miso and mix to combine. Use an immersion blender to turn the soup into a smooth cream. Serve in a bowl and add a tablespoon of coconut yogurt over the soup, garnish with freshly ground black pepper, and serve hot.

